Program aiming to close achievement gaps comes to Racine; spots for 4-year-olds open

RACINE — The state Legislature is hoping to help shrink the huge achievement gaps between Black and White students in Wisconsin with the help of Waterford Upstart. And it’s signing up participants now in Racine.
Through Senate Bill 595, the Legislature approved $500,000 in funding for a three-year pilot of Waterford Upstart for students in six Wisconsin school districts, including Racine Unified.
The program, run by the nonprofit Waterford.org, will provide 4-year-old children in low-income families with 15 minutes per day of free digital content aimed at helping improve literacy. Per the legislation, Waterford is required to provide $500,000 in matching funds over the three years.
The six districts in the pilot program are three urban districts: Racine Unified School District, Green Bay Area Public School District and Milwaukee Public Schools and three rural districts: Lac du Flambeau No. 1 School District, North Crawford School District, and Siren School District.
“Our kids are falling behind. The achievement gap in too many school districts is appalling,” state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, lead Senate author of the legislation establishing the funding for Waterford Upstart, said in a press release. “Innovative programs like Waterford Upstart will help us close the achievement gap and help provide a solid base for children to show up ready to learn when they reach kindergarten.”
Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Caledonia, who served as president of the Racine Unified School Board prior to being elected to the Assembly and is now a member of the Assembly Education Committee, said he did not have a say in the decision but let his colleagues know that he thought the program would be beneficial to students in Racine.
Wittke, who is a co-sponsor of SB 595, said he is thankful that Racine was chosen to participate.
“People don’t understand the crisis we have in our state,” Wittke said, citing that only 40% of students across the state can read or do math at grade level.
He acknowledged that those numbers are even lower at Racine Unified.
“Our state has the worst disparity in achievement gaps in the country,” Wittke said. “And we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to ensure students in our schools succeed.”
The National Assessment of Education Progress confirms Wittke’s statement: Wisconsin has the largest gap in achievement between Black and White students in the country. That gap is more than apparent at Racine Unified where among high school students who took the ACT in 2018-19, 5.5% of Black students were proficient in English language arts, compared to 32.4% of White students.
Waterford Upstart aims to help close the gap by addressing it early, using adaptive software that teaches 4-year-old children foundational reading and social/emotional skills from their own homes. Waterford provides computers and internet access to participants who do not have them.
The pilot program is set to serve 500 students per year across the six districts for the next three years. Waterford recently began registration in Wisconsin and has 28 students enrolled, nine of those in Racine.
Families of 4-year-old students within the pilot districts qualify to participate if they have an income up to 185% of the poverty level. Students do not have to be in a Racine Unified program or any preschool program to participate.
Waterford is working directly with the state Department of Public Instruction along with local support from Racine Unified.
“We know early intervention is important for our youngest students,” said Unified’s Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca. “This program helps give our students the boost they need to enter kindergarten ready and to succeed academically. The Waterford Upstart program has a great track record of preparing students for kindergarten so we’re excited to be a part of this opportunity.”
An independent study published by the Utah State Office of Education shows children who participated in Waterford Upstart the year before kindergarten saw immediate gains and were still outperforming state averages on standardized tests through fourth grade.
The study also saw significant gains among subgroups that typically lag their peers, such a minorities, low-income students and students with disabilities.
Beth Plewa, vice president of government relations for Waterford, said that Racine Unified should start to see the impact of the program within two years.
In addition to providing software, Waterford also provides parents with a coach to get them started, and access to a mentor who gives parents tools to help them work with their child and get engaged in their child’s learning, as well as to teach them social and emotional skills.
“Children with engaged parents will always do better in school,” said Kim Fischer, Waterford’s director of public relations.
Waterford Upstart began in Utah 12 years ago and now serves 4,700 students in 19 states with the help of state, federal and philanthropic funding.
Families living in the Racine Unified School District with 4-year-old children can register by calling 1-888-982-9898 or by logging on to WaterfordUpstart.org.
