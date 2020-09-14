Program aiming to close achievement gaps comes to Racine; spots for 4-year-olds open

Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Caledonia, who served as president of the Racine Unified School Board prior to being elected to the Assembly and is now a member of the Assembly Education Committee, said he did not have a say in the decision but let his colleagues know that he thought the program would be beneficial to students in Racine.

Wittke, who is a co-sponsor of SB 595, said he is thankful that Racine was chosen to participate.

“People don’t understand the crisis we have in our state,” Wittke said, citing that only 40% of students across the state can read or do math at grade level.

He acknowledged that those numbers are even lower at Racine Unified.

“Our state has the worst disparity in achievement gaps in the country,” Wittke said. “And we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to ensure students in our schools succeed.”

The National Assessment of Education Progress confirms Wittke’s statement: Wisconsin has the largest gap in achievement between Black and White students in the country. That gap is more than apparent at Racine Unified where among high school students who took the ACT in 2018-19, 5.5% of Black students were proficient in English language arts, compared to 32.4% of White students.