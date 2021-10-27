'Proficiency' | Burlington announces shifts away from traditional grading policies

The district hopes, according to Oelslager, that by being more intentional during the grading process, teachers will be able to better help students and families understand where a student is excelling and where they might need extra help.

"It's all about being much more intentional and timely with our feedback," said Oelslager of the changes. "That the dialogue with students is around their skills, and how they reach proficiency and that grade level skill."

The learning process

Students who may not be proficient in an area on a summative assessment, whether it be an essay or an exam, will also be able to retake them — in a manner of speaking. After working with their teachers to demonstrate they are putting in the effort to better their understanding of a skill, they will be reassessed.

This, according to Oelslager, will not only reward students for learning but also recognizes that the learning process is different for every student. Similarly, graded items from later into a term will also carry more weight in the gradebook than earlier items.