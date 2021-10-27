'Proficiency' | Burlington announces shifts away from traditional grading policies

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District's class of 2022 will be the first to graduate under a "laude system" rather than class rank in an effort to celebrate individual achievements.
Now, the district is also looking to reimagine grading.
While the end product report cards will remain much the same — with the familiar A, B, C, D and F scale — staff will now be using a scale of 1-4 behind the scenes to determine if students are meeting grade proficiencies in skills, rather than just learning the content.
Also, many homework assignments will no longer factor into students' final grades.
The system is being tested at Karcher Middle School before it makes its debut at the high school, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Oelslager said.
"The way to think about it is you use the content to teach the skill, instead of you using the content to just understand a skill, right? Because ultimately, it's the skill that is the most important takeaway, because that's the transfer piece into anything else that we learn," Oelslager said.
Oelslager used a biology test as an example. Rather than students getting their test back and just seeing they got an 80%, Oelager said they would receive specific feedback on which skills they were able to use successfully and what they struggled with, allowing teachers to better assist students and students to better understand what they should brush up on.
The district hopes, according to Oelslager, that by being more intentional during the grading process, teachers will be able to better help students and families understand where a student is excelling and where they might need extra help.
"It's all about being much more intentional and timely with our feedback," said Oelslager of the changes. "That the dialogue with students is around their skills, and how they reach proficiency and that grade level skill."
The learning process
Students who may not be proficient in an area on a summative assessment, whether it be an essay or an exam, will also be able to retake them — in a manner of speaking. After working with their teachers to demonstrate they are putting in the effort to better their understanding of a skill, they will be reassessed.
This, according to Oelslager, will not only reward students for learning but also recognizes that the learning process is different for every student. Similarly, graded items from later into a term will also carry more weight in the gradebook than earlier items.
"We always do want to have and provide more weight to something that is more recent, because we're always working towards growth. So yes, over time, what is most recent is what holds the most weight," Oelslager said.
Homework won't be graded? Kind of
Another key change is what is actually impacting a students grade. Formative assessments, which Oelslager explained as being "for learning," will no longer be calculated in students grade.
When students are learning, mistakes are important, BASD spokesperson Julie Thomas said. The district no longer wants to penalize students for the learning process.
"it's not about the grade, it's not about getting an A or 'Oh, my gosh, I got to D' or 'Oh, I failed that test' or whatever; it's 'How are you progressing?' and helping kids learn that it's OK to make mistakes," Thomas said. "Mistakes are a very necessary part of life, and then how to work through that and giving them the coping skills and they see 'okay, but I'm progressing, I'm getting better.'"
In a similar sentiment, the district will no longer penalize students' grades for turning in something late, as turning in something late does not demonstrate a student's mastery of a skill or concept, according to Oelslager.
As such, the district aims to separate behaviors from grades.
"So, we have taken the behaviors out of the gradebook. We are still assessing them (behaviors) and giving students feedback on their behavior and also reporting out on how they're doing when it comes to be the behavior side of things," Oelslager said. "We're just reporting them out separate from the academics, and we're calling those work and learning habits here in Burlington."
Proficiency, proficiency, proficiency
Oelslager emphasized proficiency in skills and grade level standards, which will later translate to benchmark assessments such as the i-Ready system BASD utilizes and standardized tests such as the ACT, which is a requirement for many college applications.
"The hope, ultimately, is that we can ensure that we're being much more intentional and timely with our feedback for each individual student, which then just informs our teachers of their instruction," Oelslager said. "And at the very end ultimately allows for us to ensure we are are pushing as many students as we possibly can, all of our students, to reach proficiency on grade level standards."