KENOSHA —Members of the Racine and Kenosha Fire Departments will take to the diamond Sunday to determine which side of Highway KR softball dominance lies.
The two departments are set to compete in a charity softball game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
According to the event’s Facebook page, all proceeds will benefit fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland’s children. Admission is free to the public but donations at the game will be appreciated.
“Although we are touting this as a border battle, we are family,” organizers posted June 23.
The charity game precedes the Kenosha Kingfish Northwoods League baseball game against the Traverse City Pit Splitters at 4:05 p.m. The team has announced that they will be donating $3 from every ticket sold from noon Friday up until game time to the Hetland family.
