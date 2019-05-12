Try 3 months for $3
2214 Washington Ave.

The apartment complex at 2214 Washington Ave., has been sold to the  company that purchased and renovated The Maples, 2432 Anthony Lane, Douglas Gardens, 1803 Douglas Ave., and Parkview Manor, 2200 Washington Ave. The former owner had accrued $628,639.22 in forfeitures for failure to get the building in compliance with city building and environmental health codes.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The apartment complex at 2214 Washington Ave. has been sold to the Illinois developer that renovated an Anthony Lane complex.

Kinzie Racine, LLP — an offshoot of Evanston, Ill.-based Kinzie Realty Corp. — expanded into Racine in 2015 when it purchased and redeveloped apartment buildings on the once-blighted street now known as Anthony Lane (formerly known as Jacato Drive). In total, it owns and operate 340 units in the Maples complex.

Developer now owns all Anthony Lane apartment complexes

The company purchased the Douglas Gardens at 1803 Douglas Ave. about 18 months ago, and the apartment complex next door to 2214 Washington, Parkview Manor, 2200 Washington Ave., last August.

Kinzie paid $1,065,000 for 2214 Washington Ave., according to the reported property transfer.

Company representative Charlie Clarke said they have almost finished renovating Douglas Gardens, are working on Parkview Manor and will start working on 2214 as well. He said they plan to work with the city to get the buildings up to code and get them to “safe, clean, leasable condition.”

“What we like to do is improve the properties we purchase. We like to create value so that, in the long run, we hope to have a profitable investment,” said Clarke. “Invest in them to get them to realize their potential as clean, safe apartment buildings.”

Clarke said 2214, which it owns under Kinzie 2214 LLC, already has quite a few vacancies; but for the remaining tenants, he said, they’re going to “honor all the leases that are in place.”

Once renovations are complete, Clarke said, Kinzie hires locally for on-site management and maintenance.

Still on the hook

The former landlord, Ratko or Rajko Sindjelic of Pleasant Prairie, had accrued $628,639.22 in forfeitures for failure to bring the building up to code 30 days after a multi-departmental inspection that found 38 building and plumbing code violation and 46 health code violations.

Racine landlord accrues nearly $629,000 in fines for delayed repairs

Attorney Nhu Arn, who handled the case for the City Attorney’s Office, said once the property is transferred, the owner can request a court date to ask for a reduction in the forfeitures, though that decision would be up to Municipal Judge Rob Weber.

Sindjelic is required to pay $300 a month toward the forfeiture. Failure to do so would result in the city sending the debt to a collection agency.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments