Private tours of Durkee Mansion begin Nov. 30

KENOSHA — The 2020 Gallery of Trees and Opening Night Gala at the Kemper Center, 6603 Third Ave., has been canceled to ensure the health and safety of the community, volunteers and Kemper Center staff.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our generous sponsors who have gone above and beyond to support us during this difficult time, as well as our creative decorators and volunteers who give freely of their time to ensure a beautiful event,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper Center executive director. “Our priority continues to be the safety of our guests, staff, and supporters, and as such we are following the recommendations of our local and national health experts.”

The Christmas at Kemper Gallery of Trees Opening Night Gala was scheduled for Nov. 28 and the Gallery of Trees was to continue through Dec. 6.

Durkee Mansion

In addition, the historic Durkee Mansion will not be open to the public for the holidays, but the Kemper Center will offer private tours for families by appointment only on weekdays starting Nov. 30 through Jan. 6.