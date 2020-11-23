Private tours of Durkee Mansion begin Nov. 30

KENOSHA — The 2020 Gallery of Trees and Opening Night Gala at the Kemper Center, 6603 Third Ave., has been canceled to ensure the health and safety of the community, volunteers and Kemper Center staff.
“We extend our sincere appreciation to our generous sponsors who have gone above and beyond to support us during this difficult time, as well as our creative decorators and volunteers who give freely of their time to ensure a beautiful event,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper Center executive director. “Our priority continues to be the safety of our guests, staff, and supporters, and as such we are following the recommendations of our local and national health experts.”
The Christmas at Kemper Gallery of Trees Opening Night Gala was scheduled for Nov. 28 and the Gallery of Trees was to continue through Dec. 6.
Durkee Mansion
In addition, the historic Durkee Mansion will not be open to the public for the holidays, but the Kemper Center will offer private tours for families by appointment only on weekdays starting Nov. 30 through Jan. 6.
This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Magical Lantern Glow” in honor of the 150th year of Kemper Hall, when alumnae carried lanterns in procession. Each year, the Durkee Mansion is decorated by dedicated volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. Decorations are either handmade or antique.
The charge will be $25 for a one-hour tour and photo opportunity in the Durkee Mansion’s decorated parlor. Tours will also include the decorated Kemper Center Chapel. Everyone must wear masks while in the building and there will be a 10-person maximum per group. Call 262-925-8040 or visit kempercenter.com for more information.
After Thanksgiving, a virtual tour of the decorated historic Durkee Mansion will be available online.
Anderson Arts Center
The Anderson Arts Center will remain open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday with its current "Winter Juried Exhibition." The Arts Center will also be decorated for the holidays and feature a collection of nutcrackers. There is no admission fee.
