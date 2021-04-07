Pritchard Park to host first high school football game Friday, but with no fans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matsen said he had held practices at Pritchard Park "four or five times," during this alternate spring season. What appeals to him most about the venue?

"It's state of the art," he said. "The lighting system and the locker room is brand new, the turf is top notch, the sound system, the scoreboard ... everything is top notch. We're just grateful for the opportunity to play on Friday night there."

The enthusiasm extends to the other county coaches playing a spring schedule — Horlick's Brian Fletcher and Case's Bryan Schredl. For the first time, all three Racine public football programs will have their own fields.

Two of the three will have artificial surfaces since Horlick Field was renovated last year. And the plan is for Case's Hammes Field, which opened in 1999, to also receive artificial turf.

"I think it's a great opportunity for our kids," Fletcher said. "I think all the kids in Racine at all three high schools have been eagerly waiting to play on one of these two new fields. It's been a real letdown to get their hopes up and then to have things change."