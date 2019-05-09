RACINE — During the 2018 State of the County address, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave surprised many by announcing a major partnership with the Racine Unified School District to fund a sports complex at Pritchard Park.
A year since the announcement, the county now plans to break ground later this year and plans to have some sports fields ready by the fall 2020 season.
During his State of the County address on Tuesday, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the county hopes to begin work on a multipurpose turf stadium for football, soccer and lacrosse.
“Early this summer, we expect to bring forward several measures that will allow construction on the stadium, plaza, concession stand, and various park improvements to begin in late summer or fall,” Delagrave said. “We anticipate completion by next August so that local sports and community teams can utilize the field for the fall 2020 sports season.”
Delagrave said he hopes to have construction contracts finalized, potentially, in June with the groundbreaking to follow.
The county and Unified have committed $3 million each to build the facility and the county is hoping to bring in significant private funding.
So far, according to county officials, the county has raised $250,000 in private funds that will go toward the facility and there will be another “targeted fundraising” that will soon be launched.
The county is planning to have varsity softball and baseball fields finished first.
The county is using what they learned in 2017 to bring the S.C. Johnson Community Aquatic Center, also located in Pritchard Park, to fruition as a road map to complete this project.
Although this complex will be an asset for Unified schools, Delagrave has said the facility will also be accessible for non-Unified schools such as Burlington High School, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, The Prairie School and the community at large.
