RACINE — Since retiring from professional basketball on Feb. 6, Racine native Caron Butler has been traveling around the country broadcasting NBA games. But on Tuesday, the day the 2018-19 season was set to tip off, he was a school principal.
Butler visited Roosevelt Elementary School, 915 Romayne Ave., to be “principal for a day,” to talk with students and share his story.
Butler, 38, said he saw current Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal do something similar and contacted Roosevelt to spend some time with the students.
Before becoming a two-time NBA All-Star, and before playing basketball for the University of Connecticut, Butler was a troubled kid from Racine. The Roosevelt students gathered Tuesday in the gym and watched a video that told Butler’s story.
Before the age of 14, Butler was arrested more than a dozen times and was dealing drugs. After being incarcerated for a year as a teenager, which included some time in solitary confinement, he decided to change his life.
After getting out of juvenile detention, Butler got a job and was preparing to start his life over. During that time, police had a warrant for the house he was living in and found drugs in the garage. Butler told the officers it did not come from him; ultimately, investigators believed him and did not charge him.
Because of that reprieve, Butler was able to go on to play college and professional basketball, become an entrepreneur and give back to the Racine community.
‘Dream bigger’
Butler wanted to use his story to show kids that if they work hard enough and stay out of trouble, they can achieve whatever goal they set for themselves.
“Don’t give up on your dreams; in fact, dream bigger,” Butler said. “I think that it’s important to have one big goal, but it’s even more important to have small goals. Because you might not achieve that one big goal immediately, so you need to have those small goals to ultimately get you to that large goal.”
Butler interacted with the students, answering their questions and talking to them about the lessons he’s learned.
“I think it’s so important to be faithful and consistent through all of the small things, building habits,” Butler said. “I had a hard time building good habits … I had the guardians of the school that would always try to teach you the right things, and I just wouldn’t listen.”
While students were leaving the gym after Butler’s talk, one student got into an altercation with another student and was visibly upset.
Butler took the student aside in a hallway and talked to him one on one.
“I told him that I see myself in him and you don’t have to act out for attention,” Butler said. “You can do a lot of good and be consistent doing good to get attention. And he understood that he just wanted some attention and somebody to recognize him.”
Butler said believes his personal moment with the student had an impact.
“Our last encounter was a smile and a walk away like ‘I’m going to be checking on you,’ ” Butler said. “And that’s what it’s all about. It’s influencing the next wave to be a better version of yourself.”
Caron’s welcome anytime
Roosevelt Principal Gabriel Lopez Jaurequi took Butler around the school to visit classrooms and to have other more personal moments with students.
“Him being from Racine, growing up here, attending Racine Unified schools, it means a lot,” Jaurequi said.
Butler’s troubled background, Jaurequi said, and how he was able to change his life has an impact on the students.
Having the students focus on goals at a young age, Jaurequi said, could pay off down the road.
“They can be whatever they want to be as long as they set their goals,” Jaurequi said. “They can dream big and work toward those goals, and they can accomplish anything. And (Butler) is someone they can see as a role model.”
Taking Butler around the school was a pleasure, Jaurequi said, adding he could see the excitement in students’ faces when Butler shook their hand or gave them a high five.
“It’s nice walking around with him and seeing the looks on the kids’ faces,” Jaurequi said. “He’s welcome to come back any time he wants.”
