Princeton says there are 'no credible allegations of data manipulation' by Gerrymandering Project

Princeton University says allegations that one of its professors — Sam Wang, who heads the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which touted Gov. Tony Evers’ maps that were initially approved by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin before being rejected in March — skewed data to benefit Democrats are unfounded.

The Journal Times initially reported on the allegations Sunday, after the New Jersey Globe, a political news site founded by a Republican Party politician, David Wildstein, initially published a story about allegations Thursday. It quoted a whistleblower as saying “He’d fudge the numbers to get his way. He had an agenda. He was good at hiding it when he had to, but it was clear Sam wanted Democrats to win and he was willing to cheat to make that happen.”

On Monday, Princeton’s director of media relations, Michael Hotchkiss, said in an email to The Journal Times: “Members of the University community are always free to bring forward any concerns they may have regarding their educational or working environment. When concerns are brought to its attention, the University investigates them in accordance with its policies and takes action to address them, if and as appropriate. While a review is pending, the University may implement interim measures if it deems them necessary to ensure that the investigation is thorough, unbiased and fair, and that the affected working or educational environment is appropriately managed. In general, the University avoids commenting on pending investigations out of fairness to those involved.

“Based on an initial review conducted after the Congressional Redistricting Commission completed its work, the University knows of no credible allegations of data manipulation pertaining to the work product delivered to the commission.”

Wang is also under investigation for fostering a toxic workplace within the Gerrymandering Project, which gave Evers’ maps an “A” grade while giving the Republican Legislature’s maps an “F,” despite the differences between the maps only affecting a few districts and still giving Republicans almost guaranteed majorities in both houses of the Legislature despite statewide elections perennially being toss-ups.

Evers and his supporters repeatedly cited the Princeton Gerrymandering Project in aim of building support for his maps.

