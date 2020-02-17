Primary election takes place Tuesday; will determine who moves on to April election

The top two finishers in the race advance to to the spring general election on April 7.

The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.

The 4th District is just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.

County Board District 5

Incumbent David Cooke of Racine, who currently serves as the board’s vice chairman and works as a business manager at a Franksville-based metal fabricator, is trying to defend his seat against two challengers, both of whom are attempting to enter elected politics for the first time.

His challengers are Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, and Jody Spencer, a retired United States Postal Service letter carrier and local labor activist from Racine.

The top two vote-getters in the race will advance to to the April 7 general election.