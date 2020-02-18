Primary election takes place today; will determine who moves to April election

RACINE COUNTY — Tuesday, Feb. 18, is primary election day and all Racine County voters will have the option to vote in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election and some voters will be able to cast votes in several local races.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For questions about whether you have a local primary in your area today, check the Racine County website or your local municipal website, or call your municipal clerk’s office.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in Racine County:
Wisconsin Supreme Court
All voters are eligible to cast ballots in the primary for a 10-year term as a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The three candidates running are Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, and Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone.
Voters cast votes for one of the candidates and the top two vote-getters in the race will advance to to the spring general election on April 7.
City Council District 4
Four candidates are in the running for Racine City Council District 4 on the city’s north side: retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey; general contractor Edwin Santiago; retired facilities manager William Hinca; and catering manager Robert Case.
The top two finishers in the race advance to to the spring general election on April 7.
The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.
The 4th District is just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.
County Board District 5
Incumbent David Cooke of Racine, who currently serves as the board’s vice chairman and works as a business manager at a Franksville-based metal fabricator, is trying to defend his seat against two challengers, both of whom are attempting to enter elected politics for the first time.
His challengers are Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, and Jody Spencer, a retired United States Postal Service letter carrier and local labor activist from Racine.
The top two vote-getters in the race will advance to to the April 7 general election.
District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine, including John H. Batten Memorial Airport and Johnson Park; Armstrong Park and its surrounding area north to Four Mile Road in Caledonia; and a small residential tract west of Highway 31 and north of Spring Street adjacent to, but not including, Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.
County Board District 20
In District 20, longtime incumbent Thomas Pringle is set for a primary against former legislative candidate and City of Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen and Rochester Village Trustee Doug Webb.
District 20 encompasses north Burlington and part of Rochester.
The top two vote-getters in the race will advance to to the April 7 general election.
Burlington District 1
The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, is facing three competitors: Casey Kemper, a school art teacher; Joann Koenecke, a civic volunteer; and highway maintenance worker Jonathan Schroeder.
The top two finishers advance to to the April 7 general election.
In Burlington, there are two aldermen for each of the city’s four aldermanic districts; one elected in even years and the other in odd years. Aldermen are elected for two-year terms and earn $3,600 annually.
Yorkville School Board
Five people are running for two open seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board: 12-year board incumbent Jeff Gruhn; former longtime board member and board president Dave Callewaert; construction manager Scott Nelson; stay-at-home mom Amy Malate; and marketing executive Lori Christiansen.
The top four vote-getters advance to the April 7 election.
In September, more than 25 members of the Yorkville Elementary School staff signed a letter to the School Board alleging a toxic working environment. Two weeks later, Jeff Peterson, who took on the superintendent role July 1 after formerly serving as principal, took a leave of absence.
Michael DeGuelle, the school’s business manager, left the school under unclear circumstances around the same time.