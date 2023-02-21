The race to see who will be the next mayor of Racine has been narrowed to incumbent Cory Mason and Henry Perez.

With 49 of 49 precincts reporting, Mason received 3,607 votes in the primary Tuesday and Perez received 2,561 votes. These two will face each other in the April general election.

Jim DeMatthew received 2,274 votes.

In the statewide race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, according to AP estimates with 92% of votes counted as of 10 p.m., Janet Protasiewicz received 430,966 votes and Daniel Kelly received 225,865, and will face each other in the April general election.

Jennifer R. Dorow received 202,374 votes and Everett D. Mitchell received 69,883.

Other results from Racine County included:

Village of Caledonia

With six of six precincts reporting, in the race for Trustee 3, Anthony Hammes received 1,786 and William Bill Folk received 1,434 votes and will face each other in the April general election.

Mark Gracyalny received 987 votes.

Village of Raymond

With one of one precinct reporting, in the race for Raymond #14 School District Board, Amanda Falaschi received 336 votes, Art Binhack received 306 votes, Shelly M. Kurhajec received 272 and Amy Helvick received 250 votes. The four will advance to the spring election where two will be elected.

Jill Eide received 111 votes.

Town of Norway, Town of Waterford, Village of Waterford and Village of Rochester

In the race for Waterford Graded J1 School District Board, as of 10:15 p.m. with three of five precincts reporting Sarah Count had 987 votes, Mary Jo Jaskie had 710 votes and Alicia Burton had 575 votes.