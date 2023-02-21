RACINE — Racine County voters will head to the polls today for the 2023 Wisconsin spring election primary to narrow the field of candidates in a handful of races.

All polling places will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Winners in the primary will advance to the 2023 spring election, which will be held April 4.

Nearly all of the races in the spring election are nonpartisan.

For single-seat races, the top two candidates in the primary election advance to the general election. For races where there are multiple seats open, the number of candidates who advance from the primary to the general election is two times the number of open seats.

For example, if there are two seats open in a school board race, the top four candidates in the primary will advance.

County residents will be voting for one justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate. Out of the four candidates — Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Jennifer Dorow — two will advance to the spring election.

City of Racine residents will be voting for one candidate for mayor. Out of the three candidates — Jim DeMatthew, Cory Mason and Henry Perez — two will advance to the spring election.

Village of Caledonia residents will be voting for one candidate for Trustee 3. Out of the three candidates — Mark Gracyalny, William Bill Folk and Anthony Hammes — two will advance to the spring election.

Village of Raymond residents will be voting for two candidates for Raymond #14 School District Board. Out of the five candidates — Amy Helvick, Jill Eide, Amanda Falaschi, Shelly M. Kurhajec and Art Binhack — four will advance to the spring election.

Town of Norway, Town of Waterford, Village of Waterford and Village of Rochester residents will be voting for one candidate for Waterford Graded J1 School District Board. Out of the three candidates — Sarah Count, Alicia Burton and Mary Jo Jaskie — two will advance to the spring election.

Voters looking for their polling location, what is on their ballot and additional voting information can go to www.myvote.wi.gov.

In Wisconsin, in-person voter registration will be available at your polling place on Tuesday for those not already registered. All voters must include proof of residency with their registration.

Having the proper documentation will allow you to cast your vote seamlessly on election day. You’ll need to bring one of the following items to the polls:

Voter ID (a Wisconsin driver’s license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended).

Wisconsin Identification Card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (available for free).

A military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service.

A U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (can be used even if expired, regardless of expiration date).