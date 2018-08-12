RACINE COUNTY — On Tuesday, voters will get their first opportunity this year to cast their votes for candidates at the federal and state levels.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
One of the most talked about campaigns in the greater Racine-Kenosha area is for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, a seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Ryan. In April, Ryan announced he was not going to be seeking re-election, thus leaving this race without a incumbent for the first time since 1998.
Democrats believe they have a good chance to take the seat, and Democratic voters will have a choice on Tuesday of Randy Bryce, an ironworker and union activist from Caledonia; and Cathy Myers, a retired teacher and a member of the Janesville School Board.
On the Republican side, voters will have their choice of Bryan Steil, a manufacturer from Janesville and member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents; Nick Polce, a real estate investor, entrepreneur and former Green Beret from the Lake Geneva-area; Kevin Adam Steen, an evangelical Christian from Burlington who works as an engineer at Putzmeister; Delavan businessman and strident Paul Ryan critic Paul Nehlen; Jeremy Ryan, a political instigator and marijuana advocate from Madison; and Brad Boivin, a clinical psychologist from Nashota in Waukesha County.
In the state Assembly, Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, announced in April that he is not seeking re-election for the 62nd Assembly District. In this race there is a primary on the Republican side and voters can choose between Robert Wittke, of Wind Point, president of the Racine Unified School Board, and John Leiber, a Caledonia resident and former aide to Weatherston.
The winner will face Democrat and former state Sen. John Lehman of Racine. The district includes the towns of Norway and Raymond, the villages of Caledonia, Wind Point and North Bay and a small portion of the far northeast corner of the City of Racine.
Statewide races
For U.S. Senate, five candidates are running in the Republican primary, but the main race has been between state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield and Marine and security consultant Kevin Nicholson. Also running are: Griffin Jones, a conservative insurance executive from Madison; George Lucia, a business owner, engineer and insurance agent from DePere; and Delavan resident and farmer Charles Barman. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the Nov. 6 general election.
In the governor’s race, Gov. Scott Walker will face primary opponent Robert Myer, a publisher and Sun Prairie resident who calls himself a fiscally conservative moderate Republican.
On the Democratic side, voters will have a choice of eight candidates: State School Superintendent Tony Evers; former-state Rep. Kelda Roys; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; Mahlon Mitchell, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin; State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma; Matt Flynn, attorney and former chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; Mike McCabe, former executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign; and Josh Pade an attorney from Milwaukee.
State Rep. Dana Wachs, D-Eau Claire, and businessman Andy Gronik of Fox Point have dropped out of the race, but their names will be on the ballot Tuesday.
For lieutenant governor, Democrats will have a choice of businessman and Sheboygan resident Kurt Kober and former-state Rep. Mandela Barnes. The winner will go on to face incumbent Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Nov. 6 general election.
Longtime incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette will face Madison Alderman Arvina Martin in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, business owner Jay Schroeder of Clintonville, who works in real estate and stock market investing, will face U.S. Air Force veteran Spencer Zimmerman of McFarland, the owner of a transportation company.
State Treasurer Matt Adamcyk decided not to run for re-election, which created an opening. On the Democratic side, former state Treasurer Dawn Marie Sass of Belleville, who now works in accounting for a company in Madison, will face business owner and Madison resident Cynthia Kaump and social-impact venture capitalist Sarah Godlewski of Eau Claire. Republicans can choose between former bank executive Travis Hartwig of Oak Creek and Jill Millies, a florist from Big Bend in Waukesha County.
