RACINE — A Pride flag is now flying alongside the American flag in front of Racine’s City Hall.

The flag was ordered to fly Monday by Racine Mayor Cory Mason and will be flown until the end of June to celebrate Pride Month, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ people. The month also commemorates the Stonewall Riots that took place on June 28, 1969, in Greenwich Village, New York. These riots are often considered the beginning of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The first Pride Month, which included parades in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, took place the following year in 1970.

The Pride flag flown at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., is the design that features a six-stripe rainbow and was designed by artist Gilbert Baker as a redesign of the original flag he made in 1978.

Gilbert made the original flag at the request of Harvey Milk, a San Francisco city supervisor and the first openly gay elected official in the history of California, and other activists. The flag debuted at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade on June 25, 1978, according to the GLBT Historical Society.

After Milk’s assassination that same year, the flag rose in popularity and has spawned many different variations, including the Progress flag. The Progress flag features the six rainbow colors as well as stripes representing LGBTQ+ people of color, people living with and who have been lost to HIV/AIDS, and transgender individuals. The Progress flag as designed in 2018 by Daniel Quasar and is considered a more modern version of the Pride flag.

On June 1, Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #204, which ordered the Progress Pride flag to be flown at the east wing of the Wisconsin State Capital Building for the month of June. The order authorized state buildings and any jurisdiction of the State of Wisconsin to fly the flag as well.

In November, Racine became one of the three cities in the state to receive a score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, a nationwide annual assessment of LGBTQ+ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services in more than 500 cities.

At a city council meeting Tuesday, the City of Racine approved a Pride rally to take place at City Hall on June 25 at noon.

The flag will be taken down two days this month: June 17 to honor Racine Police Department Officer John Hetland on the anniversary of his death, and June 19 for Juneteenth.

In Photos: Racine Pride Day 2022 In the crowd Bronna and Sandy Nicole Cherrek and Jodi Hentzell Stephan St. Amand and Stacy Malacara Loving Family Brittany and Isaiah Rev. Kaye Glennon Rose Antczak Grace Cajiuat Rose in the crowd "Drag queens are fabulous" Brittany Kugler Greta Neubauer Christina Dressier A brew city sister Alderman CJ Rouse Mason and Farrar Stephan St. Amand Lily and Melissa Ruta Melissa Warner Mike Rude Grace Knapp Cory Mason Jr. Rose and Arain