Scott Jung, left, holds a progress flag as he listens to speeches during the Pride Day event at Racine City Hall on Sunday. Jung's flag blocks an anti LGBTQIA+ protester from view.
Alex Rodriguez
Shelley Hickman, left, and Jennifer Rose share a hug during Sunday's Pride Day event at City Hall. The event attracted a crowd of more than 50 supporters and members of the LGBTQIA+ movement.
Alex Rodriguez
Matt James, pastor of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave., adjusts a progress pride flag on his head Sunday during the Pride Day event at Racine City Hall.
Alex Rodriguez
City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason was one of the featured speakers during the Pride Day event Sunday at Racine City Hall. Mason said he wants every member of the community to feel included and like they belong.
The City of Racine and the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin’s annual Pride Day celebration took place at noon Sunday, despite a light rain. A crowd of more than 50 attended the event at City Hall, which featured speakers including Mayor Cory Mason and State Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.
