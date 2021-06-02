Price tag for Porters redevelopment? $45 million | Groundbreaking set for Nov. 30

There is also a minimum qualification for the new Porters development to reach at least a Silver LEED certification. But the goal is to earn a Gold certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

Revitalizing Downtown Racine

Eric Schwenker, president of Cardinal Capital Management, said one of the green-focused elements of the new site is a green roof terrace. He envisions residents of the apartments being able to walk their dogs on the green roof.

Overall, Schwenker complimented the city for its cooperation with the new development.

“We’ve taken an interest in working with cities who needed to revitalize their downtown,” Schwenker said. “It’s important for us ... to make something that puts (the city) back on the map ... (and) to build a destination building that deserves investment and attention that it hasn’t gotten.”

“This project reflects our values,” said Mayor Cory Mason. He added that it fills in a “Missing Middle” for the city, which refers to addressing providing housing in sustainable, walkable areas. Duplexes, courtyard buildings and townhomes are example of Missing Middle housing.