Price tag for Porters redevelopment? $45 million | Groundbreaking set for Nov. 30

RACINE — The “catalytic” project of 141 apartments and two new retail spaces at the former Porters site, 301 Sixth St., will cost about $45 million to develop, according to city officials.
In a development agreement between the project developer (Cardinal Capital Management) and the City of Racine, the developers have agreed to expend at least $35 million in total costs to complete the project, but expect the total project costs to be about $45 million.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the agreement on Tuesday.
Kathleen Fischer, finance director for the city, detailed the agreement:
- The city will be providing up to $10 million in tax-increment district funds, through a developer-funded TID in addition to about a $4 million developer incentive grant.
- The city will dedicate about 95% of all revenue from TID No. 17 generated by the Porters property improvements each year until 2037. The amount of funding dedicated to Cardinal Capital will decrease to 50% of the increment revenue in 2038 and 2039; then the payments will be discontinued.
Those incentive payments would stop if the incentive reaches $10 million at any time before 2039.
Prior to payment of any incentives, Cardinal Capital needs to enter into to record a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement, which requires them to pay the city an amount equal to annual property taxes if the project is taxable.
Cardinal Capital will commit to a minimum assessed value of $27 million for the proposed seven-story property, which is scheduled for a groundbreaking by Nov. 30 of this year.
Other agreements
Under the same development agreement, Cardinal Capital will comply with all city rules, regulations, policies and ordinances, including the “Racine Works” Ordinance. Racine Works requires construction work hours to include 20% qualified and low-income residents of the city.
As Racine continues to invest in building its own fleet of electric-powered vehicles, members of the public who have their own electric vehicles can now charge them two at a time using a solar-powered charger set up in City Hall's parking lot.
Cardinal Capital will also equip at least 12 of its estimated 245 parking spaces at the site with electric vehicle charging stations. The electric vehicle charging stations are in accordance with the city’s “Smart City” aspirations, which seek to implement more energy-efficient and technologically efficient infrastructure into the city.
There is also a minimum qualification for the new Porters development to reach at least a Silver LEED certification. But the goal is to earn a Gold certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.
Revitalizing Downtown Racine
Eric Schwenker, president of Cardinal Capital Management, said one of the green-focused elements of the new site is a green roof terrace. He envisions residents of the apartments being able to walk their dogs on the green roof.
Overall, Schwenker complimented the city for its cooperation with the new development.
“We’ve taken an interest in working with cities who needed to revitalize their downtown,” Schwenker said. “It’s important for us ... to make something that puts (the city) back on the map ... (and) to build a destination building that deserves investment and attention that it hasn’t gotten.”
“This project reflects our values,” said Mayor Cory Mason. He added that it fills in a “Missing Middle” for the city, which refers to addressing providing housing in sustainable, walkable areas. Duplexes, courtyard buildings and townhomes are example of Missing Middle housing.
The “Missing Middle” term was coined in 2010 and is defined by missingmiddlehousing.com as “a range of house-scale buildings with multiple units — compatible in scale and form with detached single-family homes — located in a walkable neighborhood.”
Schwenker said the developers will continue to study the trends for market-rate apartments to determine what rent will look like for the Porters apartments. The apartments will “help people who work downtown, live downtown” as well as draw new people into the area, he said.
Dee Hölzel of The Journal Times contributed to this report.