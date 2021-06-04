Preventative maintenance to begin next week on I-94 bridges in Kenosha, Racine counties

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $3.3 million contract to perform preventative maintenance on bridges along Interstate 94 in Kenosha and Racine counties. The work is to begin next week.

Crews will apply a protective thin polymer overlay to structures located between the Des Plaines River and the northern Racine County line. Evening work is scheduled to begin the week of June 7, the state Department of Transportation said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Truesdell Corp. is the prime contractor for the project and is to implement the following:

Project improvements

A TPO is a thin coat of polymer spread across the bridge deck to seal the road surface and prevent salt from leaching down into the steel reinforcement.

They are typically applied within the first 10 years of initial bridge construction to preserve structural longevity.

What to expect

To help minimize traffic impacts, any temporary lane restrictions or ramp closures are scheduled to occur during off-peak travel times and overnight hours. Intermittent, overnight detours will be posted.