President will be in Milwaukee next week to launch 'Catholics for Trump' Coalitions

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump plans to return to Wisconsin next week Thursday, March 19, to launch the "Catholics for Trump" Coalitions.

A kickoff event on March 19 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Milwaukee Ave. Registration is open at DonaldJTrump.com. The website does not say what the maximum attendance will be.

There are approximately 70.4 million Catholics in the United States, 22% of the country's population. Approximately 1 in 4 Wisconsinites identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.

American Catholics as a whole are divided regarding the president. According to polling from RealClearPolitics, 55% of Catholics over the age of 55 say that they are "sure to vote for" Trump in 2020. But 44% of Catholics between the ages of 18 and 34 say they "will never vote for" Trump.

