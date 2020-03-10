You are the owner of this article.
President will be in Milwaukee next week to launch 'Catholics for Trump' Coalitions
Trump

Supporters pray during a President-elect Donald Trump rally at the Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump plans to return to Wisconsin next week Thursday, March 19, to launch the "Catholics for Trump" Coalitions.

Donald Trump headshot

Trump

A kickoff event on March 19 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Milwaukee Ave. Registration is open at DonaldJTrump.com. The website does not say what the maximum attendance will be.

There are approximately 70.4 million Catholics in the United States, 22% of the country's population. Approximately 1 in 4 Wisconsinites identify as Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center.

Election logo 2020

American Catholics as a whole are divided regarding the president. According to polling from RealClearPolitics, 55% of Catholics over the age of 55 say that they are "sure to vote for" Trump in 2020. But 44% of Catholics between the ages of 18 and 34 say they "will never vote for" Trump.

Pope Francis, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church, has voiced criticisms of the president's immigration policies.

“I don’t know what’s happening with this new culture of defending territories by building walls. We already knew one, that (one) in Berlin, which brought so many headaches and so much suffering,” the pope told Reuters last year.

Trump was raised as Presbyterian and proudly talks about his Christian faith. During the president's rally in Milwaukee on Jan. 14, supporters gathered in prayer before any speakers took the stage.

