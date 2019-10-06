RACINE — For a few years during the 1960s, a few Hispanics in Racine got together to play on an amateur baseball team, Las Águilas (The Eagles), that traveled to play other Hispanic teams from Waukesha and even those from northern Illinois and Chicago.
One of those players was Ed Malacara, who played second base and in the outfield and who remembers being batting champ one year with an average of .381.
“It was a means of getting guys together who played (baseball) in high school or college,” Malacara said. “It was great. We had people in buses going down to watch us play from the community.”
Malacara was the son of Tejano migrant workers who moved up to Racine from Texas when he was a child. He remembered a few of the players in the league got drafted to play in Major League Baseball but many never got called up to the majors.
Those memories from 50 years ago on the baseball diamond are beginning to fade away for Malacara and are being lost to history.
Las Águilas is just a small example of the history of Hispanics in Racine that are beginning to be lost to time but one person is trying to preserve the stories and culture for future generations.
Marie Black has been active in the Racine community since her family came up from Mexico.
“I grew up here,” Black said. “Luckily I had two worlds because I went back to Mexico a lot during the summers and spent time with my family down there.”
Black has been trying to gather enough people to tell the history of Hispanics and Latinos in Racine through an oral history project with the Racine Public Library.
“There really are so many stories that need to be told,” Black said. “Our youth should know about these people and get inspiration from them, hopefully.”
The library already has an oral history collection and when Black’s project is completed library officials plan on storing the interviews on hard drives and putting them on the library’s YouTube page.
Rebecca Leannah, the local history librarian who has been working with Black on the project, said the library doesn’t have anything like an oral history of Hispanics in Racine.
“We’ve got books and items like that, of course, but in terms of actual documents or historical records we don’t really have a very large collection,” Leannah said. “I know this is a case of we’re lacking (content) in this area.”
Leannah plans to take a leave of absence from the library for the rest of the year and return in January. But after she returns, those who want to participate in the oral history can set up a time to tell their stories.
“For anybody that’s interested, we’re always willing to take time in our schedule to get these histories taken care of because they need to be preserved,” Leannah said.
Interested in stories
Black wants to find the stories of Hispanic “firsts” or how different individuals contributed in certain ways to the Hispanic community or the Racine community.
For example, Black’s aunt had one of the first Hispanic grocery stores in the area — Casa Segovia. And Black herself had a Spanish language monthly newspaper — the Hispanic Chronicle.
“I’ve been interested in all the stories people tell me,” Black said.
Black believes in being an American “but you have to keep the culture, it’s important. And the language.”
Black, along with Malacara, also hope that the current and future generation of Hispanics in Racine understand the struggles that previous generations went through to make it easier for them.
“Our third-generation kids are starting to assimilate more into the community versus what we went through,” Malacara said. “Back in the day, racism was a little more subtle but it still existed and we experienced it.”
Oral history changes with each person telling it. If you're serious about preserving history, write it down and get others' opinion of it. Change what everyone agrees needs changing. Again, write it down. Then it is there for future generations. Oral histories are filled with inaccuracies and stories that the "historian" likes, but which may not be true. Like the story about Hispanic amateurs being called up to the major leagues. Compare it with the history of major (and minor) league baseball. See if it's true or not. Stories are fun, but are not necessarily history.
This is what a real historian does: https://journaltimes.com/lifestyles/cover_story/famed-french-explorer-jean-nicolet-gets-a-historical-revision/article_8ade17a9-0ae3-591b-983c-072e723db60d.html
