Preservationists say they have the money to save the Capitol-Park Theater; seek meeting with city leaders

RACINE — The contract that authorized Azarian Wrecking to demolish the Capitol-Park Theater on behalf of the City of Racine went into effect on Tuesday.
On Thursday afternoon, the building was still standing, the reason for the delay unknown. The demolition authorization lasts until near the end of the month. Sam Azarian, owner of Azarian Wrecking, did not return calls Thursday.
Jonathan Eeg and Reme Bashi — members of the community trying to save the historic theater — were out in front of the building on Thursday, despite the freezing temperature.
“We’re still hopeful,” Eeg said.
The Friends of the Capitol Theater announced this week they had raised the money in pledges needed to address the city’s most pressing concerns, 1. That the building is dangerous, and 2. The city would be liable if anyone were hurt as a result.
“We can start next week,” Eeg said of the plan to secure the building.
They also submitted a 7-page development/restoration plan to the city.
They continue to seek a meeting with city leaders, namely Mayor Cory Mason.
Growing response
The group Friends of The Capitol Theater released a photo this week of the snow accumulated on the Capitol-Park’s roof, an aerial photo that showed the roof had not collapsed under the first serious snowfall of the winter.
Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, predicted the roof could collapse in the first big snowstorm. But the historic building withstood the storm, again.
Bashi said pledges and contacts continue to come in — not only from the U.S. but from other countries, as well.
Musicians especially are interested in the Capitol-Park Theater because it is where Waukesha-native Les Paul — then known as Red Hot Red — allegedly “got the bug” to be a performer and musician. Paul went on to invent the solid body electric guitar and is now enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Bashi said she only recently became aware the theater was in trouble. So, she went to work contacting people and trying to get the word out.
She said there were so many uses for the old theater, including the potential for a Racine Cultural Art Center.
“It costs the city nothing to wait,” Eeg said, explaining if the group just had three months, they could demonstrate for the city that the building could be saved.
City leaders have repeatedly expressed concern that the building could collapse and injure someone or damage property. Were that to happen right now, prior to anyone else taking over the building, the city (and thus taxpayers) could be held liable.