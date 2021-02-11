Preservationists say they have the money to save the Capitol-Park Theater; seek meeting with city leaders

Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, predicted the roof could collapse in the first big snowstorm. But the historic building withstood the storm, again.

Bashi said pledges and contacts continue to come in — not only from the U.S. but from other countries, as well.

Musicians especially are interested in the Capitol-Park Theater because it is where Waukesha-native Les Paul — then known as Red Hot Red — allegedly “got the bug” to be a performer and musician. Paul went on to invent the solid body electric guitar and is now enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bashi said she only recently became aware the theater was in trouble. So, she went to work contacting people and trying to get the word out.

She said there were so many uses for the old theater, including the potential for a Racine Cultural Art Center.

“It costs the city nothing to wait,” Eeg said, explaining if the group just had three months, they could demonstrate for the city that the building could be saved.