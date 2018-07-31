RACINE — A local nonprofit organization is canceling its popular tour featuring historic Racine County places due to a lack of participation.
This is the first time the event has been canceled since it began 43 years ago.
Steven Rogstad, president of the Preservation Racine Board, said the decision was not made with haste.
“I am taking it very seriously that we are not having a tour this year,” Rogstad said. “I would love to have more members, participation and volunteers, and I would love to have the people understand what Preservation Racine is all about.”
The organization, which was founded in 1973, aims to “identify and actively encourage the preservation of buildings, sites, and districts in the Racine, Wisconsin area which have historical, architectural, and cultural value.”
They do this in a variety of ways, including their annual tour, which is usually held on the fourth Sunday each September.
The tour typically features six to 10 homes or businesses in the Racine area. Last year’s tour, “Expanding Westward, Looking Upward,” featured the city’s historic Manree Park neighborhood. The neighborhood — part of which has been named a historic district by the Wisconsin State Historical Society — is bordered by Graceland Boulevard to the north, Ohio Street to the west, Washington Avenue to the south, and Lathrop Avenue to the east.
“There have probably been very few older, prominent buildings in the area that have not been on the tour over the years,” Rogstad said.
‘Lack of participation’ cited
“I’m not happy that we have to miss this year, but it ultimately came down to a lack of participation,” Rogstad said.
In the past, Rogstad said the event has required nearly 10 months of preparation, with about 200 volunteers assigned to various tasks, including putting tour booklets together, getting sponsorships, assistance at the sites, writing scripts and research.
This year, the difficulties began when the organization was trying to find a chair for the event. The chair is responsible for the entire event, including picking the tour sites and organizing the volunteers.
“I think that the responsibility of it and the time commitment of it sort of may serve as a deterrent,” Rogstad said.
By April and May, when sites are usually solidified, a chair still had not volunteered. Rogstad spoke to the board several times and told them they were approaching a date in which decisions had to be made for the tour to be successfully organized or hosted.
That time came in May, when the board collectively decided to cancel this year’s event.
The tour is the organization’s major fundraising event, generating nearly $11,000 for the organization.
“This is a significant loss to the financial well-being of Preservation Racine,” Rogstad said.
Growth
Rogstad said he would now like Preservation Racine to focus on growing its approximately 200 members. “We want to remain healthy, we want to remain solvent and we want to grow,” Rogstad said. “It’s not a matter of treading water, we need to grow.”
Rogstad believes that both the organization and the tour are important to the Racine community, especially with the many changes Foxconn will bring.
“I think that the presence of Foxconn coming in will also rejuvenate us in preservation efforts because we certainly would like to make sure we don’t lose those histories attached to that area where Foxconn is coming in, so it would be great to make sure we record the histories of that area and that land,” Rogstad said.
Anyone interested in the organization is welcome to attend the Preservation Racine membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Rogstad said he would now like Preservation Racine to focus on growing its approximately 200 members: “We want to remain healthy, we want to remain solvent and we want to grow.” Steven Rogstad, Preservation Racine board president
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.