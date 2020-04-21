Prepare for overnight I-94 closures this week in Racine and Milwaukee counties

RACINE COUNTY — Area drivers should be prepared for Interstate 94 overnight closures in Racine and Milwaukee counties this week, due to continuing construction.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reconstruction project of the I-94 north-south corridor in southeast Wisconsin began in 2018. The project runs from the Illinois state line to the Mitchell interchange.
This project aims to improve safety while reducing congestion and modernizing 35 miles of I-94, according to WisDOT. The project includes: constructing an additional lane in each direction, for a total of eight lanes; replacing deteriorating pavement and structures with new designs; moving ramp exits to the right side of the freeway and providing aesthetic treatments for those who live adjacent to the freeway.
Below is an I-94 construction closure schedule for this week.
Tuesday and Wednesday:
- A lane on International Drive at Highway 20 will be closed until Friday.
- Overnight northbound I-94 West will be closed from Ryan Road to College Avenue in Oak Creek.
- Overnight closure of the Ryan Road entrance ramp to I-94 West.
- Overnight closure of the Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 West.
- Overnight closure of the Rawson Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 West.
Thursday and Friday:
- Overnight closure of northbound I-94 West from Highway G in Caledonia to College Avenue in Milwaukee County.
- Overnight closure of Highway G entrance ramp to northbound I-94 West.
- Overnight closure of Ryan Road entrance ramp to northbound I-94 West.
- Overnight closure of Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to northbound I-94 West.
- Overnight closure of Rawson Avenue entrance ramp to northbound I-94 West.
The construction schedule is subject to change. WisDOT recommends that travelers check 511wi.gov prior to their departure.
