Prepare for overnight I-94 closures this week in Racine and Milwaukee counties

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reconstruction project of the I-94 north-south corridor in southeast Wisconsin began in 2018. The project runs from the Illinois state line to the Mitchell interchange.

This project aims to improve safety while reducing congestion and modernizing 35 miles of I-94, according to WisDOT. The project includes: constructing an additional lane in each direction, for a total of eight lanes; replacing deteriorating pavement and structures with new designs; moving ramp exits to the right side of the freeway and providing aesthetic treatments for those who live adjacent to the freeway.