UNION GROVE — The first phase of the proposed Residences at Dunham Grove housing development would include 24 single-family lots, according to a preliminary plat submitted to the village. The lots would range in size from 11,199 square feet, or about one-fourth acre, to 33,091 square feet, or about three-quarters acre.
Information has been sparse on the proposed development, which first came to the village last June, but village officials late last month approved a developer’s agreement for the $35 million project. Now, a clearer image of the subdivision — located on a 44-acre parcel on the south side of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) west of 69th Drive — is emerging, though it still has a few more hurdles to clear before the project can break ground.
The Plan Commission recommended the preliminary plat for approval Monday by a 5-1 vote, with citizen commissioner Tony Hood voting against it because he wanted more market data, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes. The full Village Board will take up the item in its meeting on Monday.
“It’s subject to many conditions,” Hawes said.
Craig Heubner, the village’s newly contracted planner, in a memo to the Plan Commission recommended a final approval be tentative based on seven conditions including several other plan submittals, zoning amendments and final plat approval.
Hawes said he expects the developer, Brookfield-based Pre/3, to submit more materials by the Plan Commission’s June 3 meeting. That meeting will cover “a bulk of the project” and also have a public hearing period, Hawes said, adding that the meeting materials will be posted online the Friday before the meeting, if not sooner.
Building plans
The plat sets aside about 12 acres for the development’s proposed multifamily area, which would include 120 apartments in 10 buildings. The project’s first phase includes the apartments and 24 single-family homes. It is expected to begin construction in 2020.
A second phase, with 40 additional single-family homes on a roughly 15-acre parcel north of 18th Avenue, would be built by 2026.
Infrastructure work could begin as soon as this summer. The village is also funding a $1.7 million infrastructure project to serve The Residences at Dunham Grove and another large area primed for development, the "Gorman property" just to the northeast.
The village’s tax incremental financing district No. 6 encompasses the entire Residences at Dunham Grove area. When all is said and done, the project is projected to bring the village $14 million in additional property tax income over the life of the TID and a further $1.1 million in impact and connection fees. Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a designated district with tax revenue generated as development occurs there.
Pre/3 is eligible for up to $2 million in developer’s incentives by hitting annual development targets through 2027.
Several other major developments are planned in the village, including Canopy Hills, which is proposed to add more than 500 single- and multifamily units in an area north of Seventh Avenue and west of Highway 45; and the 74-unit Granary Townhomes at the old mill site, at the intersection of Mill Avenue and State Street, just east of Main Street.
