RACINE — Racine is racing toward winter but the Parks Department already has big plans for the summer of 2019.
Mayor Cory Mason in his budget address last week announced several parks initiatives including beer gardens, possibly with food trucks, updating playground equipment and planning an upgrade of North Beach’s facilities.
Mason said many of those projects came from meetings he had with aldermen when he asked what they and their constituents want to see in 2019. Many had suggestions regarding parks and community centers.
“Whether it was programming or physical equipment, what you heard over and over again is how valued our parks are and that you had aldermen who wanted to see improvements in their district,” said Mason.
Beer gardens and food trucks
Given the popularity of the beer gardens in Franksville, Petrifying Springs Park in Somers and Whitnall Park in Hales Corners, Mason said unsurprisingly people have started asking him when the City of Racine will have one.
Tom Molbeck, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said one idea department staff would like to try is combining free movies in the park events with a pop-up beer garden and food trucks.
“Having a beer garden and food trucks at some of the events would be something new and exciting not just for our department but for the city,” Molbeck said.
He’s also open to idea of building a permanent structure at one or more parks to house a summer-long beer garden like the one in Franksville.
“I don’t know if you can do that right away,” Molbeck said. “That’s why I’m not sure what we want to do, but I think to find a home for one would be ideal.”
Both Molbeck and Mason agreed that the cost for the Parks Department would be minimal and not an issue. The regulatory hurdles are the ones they’re concerned about, particularly for food trucks.
“It’s really cutting the red tape and getting the standards in place so that this can happen quickly,” Mason said. “I think that’s the bigger challenge.”
The city initiated discussions over food truck regulations after learning about the difficulty Yolonda Blair, owner of Yogi’s Pud’n in Uptown, had getting her food truck licensed. No ordinances specific to food trucks have been established for the city.
“It became very clear earlier this year there should be an easier process for people who want to have food trucks in the city,” Mason said.
As for where the beer garden and food trucks will go:
“As you can imagine, multiple alders have opinions about which aldermanic district the beer garden should be in,” said Mason. “So that’ll be a discussion as we figure it out this year.”
Dog parks and playgrounds
Another project in the works is a proposed dog park at N. Owen Davies Park, 1829 West Blvd.
Molbeck said his department has wanted to create a dog park for a while. A few years ago the department pitched the idea to Alderman James Morgenroth of the 13th District. Molbeck said Morgenroth liked the idea so much he’s been bringing up it up occasionally ever since, so the department finally decided to go forward with it.
Davies Park was chosen since it has a sizable flat space and is located in a residential, walkable neighborhood alongside a bike trail. The proposed space would be 300-feet by 50-feet, divided into two sections, one for bigger dogs and one for smaller dogs.
The proposed 2019 Capital Improvement Projects budget has $37,000 budgeted for the project.
Molbeck said the department had also proposed updating playground equipment over the next couple of years at:
- Jones Park, 1336 Hampden Place
- Dr. Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St.
- Case Harmon Park, 2724 Hamilton Ave.
- Mat Matson Park, 1110 South St.
- Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel ave.
North Beach
The city and the Park Department are also hoping to upgrade North Beach to make it more accessible and able to accommodate the larger volumes of people that visit it every year.
“We need to think through how to provide more amenities and spaces that allow for more people to be there but still protect the integrity of the beach,” Mason said. “It’s one of the community’s best assets. People love the beach, people love Lake Michigan but then you’ve got to provide better access.”
A team of city staff have been working on an updated plan and design for North Beach, which Molbeck and Mason said should soon be complete. At that point, a timetable and financing for the project will be worked out.
The proposed CIP budget allocates $100,000 in 2019 for the North Beach facilities with $2.4 million and $3 million budgeted for 2020 and 2021, though the 2020 and 2021 numbers are very tentative and will not be approved this fall.
