RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition has scheduled a prayer vigil in memory of the man who was shot and killed Wednesday night at a residence in the 1200 block of Center Street.
As of Friday, Racine Police had not released the name of the victim or further details about the homicide, which remains under investigation.
Police have confirmed that the victim is a 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in a home at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A man in handcuffs was observed being led from the scene just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, before he was driven away in a police vehicle.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 12th and Center streets.
For years, the Racine Interfaith Coalition has held vigils to memorialize the victims of violent incidents and tragedies as well as for those facing social justice issues.