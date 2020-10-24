Prayer vigil for Marcus Caldwell Jr., 20-year-old shot and killed last week, scheduled for Sunday

RACINE — A prayer vigil honoring Marcus Caldwell Jr., the 20-year-old Racine man shot and killed last week, has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Yout Street.

The vigil is being hosted by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.

Over the last week there has been an outpouring of memories and love for Caldwell throughout the city, decrying gun violence and remembering the infectious smile of the Horlick basketball standout lovingly known as "Earl."

Caldwell was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday, Oct. 17, near the intersection of Yout and Geneva streets, the Racine Police Department has said, although the investigation remains ongoing.

The Racine Police Department has requested witnesses or citizens with information to call the department's Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

