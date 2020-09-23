Prairie School grad wins second national award for latest music album release

RACINE — During the times of COVID-19 and virtual learning, students can get frustrated and might want to walk away from the computer. But a Racine native’s latest musical album, released in July, might apply to the situation and offer some help.
Suzanne Selmo Jamieson’s newest tunes can teach young students to take a deep breath and try again in difficult situations. She loves all the music on her new album “Bounce,” but she particularly highlighted “You Got This,” a song written about a college friend’s son who had anxiety about going to school.
The performer, whose stage name is Jamieson, has received a 2020 National Parenting Products Award for “Bounce.” She’s a singer and actor who has lived in the Los Angeles area since 2003 but returns to Racine to see family. The 1998 Prairie School graduate is married to another Prairie School alumnus, Brian Selmo. She is the daughter of Eugene and Jana Gasiorkiewicz of Mount Pleasant.
“Bounce” is Jamieson’s third album. Her first album, “A Sun-Up Sky,” was released in 2009 and was comprised of show tunes and classic favorites. Her second album “Shine: Lullabies for Everyone” was released in 2014, just before her son Rowan was born. She won a NAPPA award for that album too, along with Parents Choice, Kids Choice and Creative Child CD of the Year awards.
But “Bounce” is her first pop music album with all original songs and is her second album mainly geared toward children.
“‘Bounce’ comes jammed with buoyant, bopping tunes that will have kids bouncing along to these energetic songs,” the NAPPA awards wrote in the product review. “Parents, meanwhile, will enjoy grooving to the ‘80s dance rock mood flowing through this CD. While loaded with some sweet ear candy, ‘Bounce’ is not full of empty calories (lyrically speaking).”
Applying for a National Parenting Products Award was pretty simple, Jamieson said. But when she won the award she was excited.
“NAPPA is one of the more prestigious awards,” she said.
But it’s not just about the award: “I already feel like a winner from my children and other kids liking the music, I feel like it’s a success in that way.”
Inspiration for the album
Eight months after releasing her second album, she was taking a walk on her birthday and she noticed she had what she described as a “bad thinking problem.”
“Maybe it was a post-partum funk. I just noticed I didn’t feel like myself,” Jamieson said, noting that her son had been born just months before.
Jamieson started thinking of a tune after that and realized it could evolve into her next children’s song. “That would be my next project, a new task for me,” she said.
On her second album, she had only written one song. Jamieson set out to create an album with entirely self-composed tunes about life skills and songs that promote a positive philosophy.
It was this album that took her out of the funk, she said. She spent the next several years hunkering down writing lyrics and working with producers to finalize 11 songs and put them in an arrangement.
Jamieson described the album as modern pop, mainly because that’s the kind of music her daughter, Colette, 8, and son Rowan, 5, listen to.
“I wanted to make it relevant to them,” she said. Her children like music by Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, to name a few pop stars.
Jamieson collaborated with The Pop Ups on this album, thanks to a connection through another parent Jamieson conversed with at a child’s birthday party. The Pop Ups are a Grammy-nominated children’s musical band based in Brooklyn, New York. Other guest appearances on the album include The Alphabet Rockers and Broadway star Patti Murin.
In 2015, Jamieson was on the ballot for the Grammy awards herself — unfortunately, she didn’t win. But she’s taking her own advice to never give up and is trying again this year. The Recording Academy has placed Jamieson on the ballot. The official nominees will be announced in the coming weeks.
Not a lecture
The album’s 1980s sound was a purposeful choice because Jamieson, along with the members of The Pop Ups, grew up in the 1980s and they wanted to not only appeal to children, but parents as well.
“If parents aren’t liking the music, kids aren’t going to hear it,” Jamieson said. “My biggest goal is that I make music that adults will like. Not just tolerate, but enjoy.”
Overall, Jamieson is very pleased with the album.
“I just had this feeling all the way through it that no matter what it takes, I’ll keep plugging away with it,” she said. “The best part for me is that my kids love the album.”
Her children listen to the album a lot and are proud of Jamieson.
Her music is delivering the messages in a fun way, she said. There’s a difference because it’s not a lecture and instead they’re listening to fun pop music.
“The album is modeling for them what I’m trying to teach them, with the lyrics,” she said. “You’ve gott’a be positive and believe in yourself.”
Returning home
When Jamieson’s children’s school district announced they were going virtual for classes for at least two months, the family decided to come back to Racine to spend time with family. This was an extra special blessing, Jamieson said, because she wouldn’t have seen family this year for Christmas otherwise.
Her children have been doing school via Zoom during the day and then, on weeknights and weekends, Suzanne and Brian have brought their children around the Racine area, showing them the sights where they grew up. They also went on a family camping trip.
Suzanne also visited with her former music teacher, Pat Badger from The Prairie School, who influenced her music career.
“I’m really glad we came home and got to see everyone,” Jamieson said. “It’s great and the city’s looking really good.”
