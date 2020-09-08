Powered by the sun; Olsen Prairie Park solar project underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — By October, about 600 kilowatts of the electricity Racine residents consume could be powered by the sun.

Construction is underway for a solar array at Olsen Prairie Park, 3444 S. Memorial Drive, which was made possible through a partnership with the City of Racine and the We Energies Solar Now pilot program.

“Excited to see that SunVest (the contractor) and We Energies are making progress on what will be the largest solar installation in the City of Racine at Olsen Prairie Park,” Mayor Cory Mason posted on his Facebook page. “This will generate new revenue for the City and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Terms of the lease

According to the terms of a lease agreement approved by the City Council in May, We Energies is leasing 2.64 acres of land from the city for 30 years for approximately $2,000 per month for an estimated $26,151 per year. We Energies owns all the solar capacity and is responsible for the design, permitting, construction and upkeep of the system.

Tyson Strankman, master electrician of SunVest Solar, the general contractor on the project, said the panels will be added to the grid once they have all been installed, wired and tested, which he anticipates will be in early October.