Power outage hits Downtown Racine; restored before 1 p.m.

RACINE — An area of Downtown Racine was without power at midday Tuesday, but power was restored at about 12:41 p.m.
There was anxiety for business owners who weren’t sure how long the power would be out for.
Darius Nunn, owner of Market On Main, 433 Main St., worried some of his product would go bad. “We can’t stand to lose the cheese and the meat,” he said.
Nearby on Monument Square, Lakeview Pharmacy closed due to the power outage and Maple Table temporarily shut down, with a handwritten “Sorry Lost Power” note being placed at its entrance.
A spokesman for We Energies said that a piece of equipment on a utility pole appeared to have been jostled, perhaps by wind or a falling branch, causing the outage. It left 677 customers without power in the Downtown area, according to We Energies.
Traffic lights were not functioning throughout the area at the time.