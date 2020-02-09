Power of the waves: Caledonia resident loses deck, gazebo and part of property

CALEDONIA — Richard Outland has spent a good deal of thought — and a lot more money — trying to make Lake Michigan, which laps at the bottom of his backyard, a friendly next-door neighbor.
Lately, the lake has not been quite so neighborly.
The cozy but brightly lit home that Outland built along Circlewood Drive and moved into in 1967 sits high above the water. Until Jan. 12, the home overlooked a deck and gazebo that Outland had had built down his hillside, much nearer the lake.
Today, since that weekend’s ferocious pounding from waves, both are missing from his view.
What also might be missing, Outland thinks, is a good chunk of his former property value.
Outland bought the vacant parcel where his house now sits back in 1954. At that time, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said about 50 feet of land had disappeared in the previous five years.
“And that didn’t happen that often, and I figured, well, I’d build the house 100 feet back so I’d have enough space to cover two of those cycles,” Outland said.
The Army Corps also told him that, to stabilize his property, he should grade the edge at a 2:1 slope and get grass growing on it, which they did. “That kept further erosion from happening,” said the Korean War veteran, who retired in 1992 after a career in marketing with General Motors.
Outland wanted to build a deck well out from his house, one that would perch above the water.
But before he did that, in a joint project, he and five of his neighbors each built themselves a groin, or groyne, which is a rocky structure jutting out into the lake perpendicular to the shore. Groins catch southward-drifting sand and helped the residents building themselves a bigger beach. The rocks used for the groins ranged from 3 to 8 tons each.
So, with a bigger beach between his land and the lake, sometime around 1990 Outland had his deck built, and in 1998 he added a gazebo on top of it.
They lasted for a little over two decades. Until four weeks ago.
The lake taketh away
Apparently sometime during Jan. 11’s fierce winds and waves or that night, Lake Michigan snatched not just Outland’s gazebo, but the deck upon which it was built.
“The morning after the storm, my next-door neighbor called up and said she had just gone to look over the edge of the hill, and the gazebo was gone,” he said. “And just no sign of any debris, even.”
The wooden stairway that led down to Outland’s gazebo and all the way down to the beach now just ends above the beach which is now unreachable without dropping a ladder. All that can be seen of the deck structure is one leaning 4-by-4 in the sand.
Moreover, the storm gouged out a long stretch of shoreline below the properties of Outland and his neighbors, causing part of the hillside he had built to slide down and toward the water.
In 1998, when Outland had the gazebo built, it cost about $7,000, he said. The deck itself had cost about $4,000 to $5,000. “It was a pretty extensive deck that I had down there,” he said.
As for insurance: “None,” Outland said. “The insurance specifically does not cover waves … it specifically excludes wave action. So there’s no help there.”
Worse, he thinks, is what the ravaged shoreline now means for the property values of all of those homeowners above it.
“Now, imagine trying to sell a property with this going on; (the value) certainly has gone down,” Outland said.
What to do now?
Outland is unsure what his next move should be to try to protect his property.
“We had some minor erosion two or three years ago,” he said, “and so we spent $40,000 putting in a revetment along the bottom of the hill. And that’s just totally gone.
“The conventional technique for protecting against erosion is building a revetment, a revetment of these big rocks. But in this storm it showed that that wasn’t enough. They were overcome, and the rocks were taken away.”
He does not think he’ll rebuild the steps to the beach, either. He has now lost those twice. Outland may simply end up living above a skinny little beach on which he cannot set foot.
And a bluff that cannot be trusted.
Richard Outland, a Caledonia homeowner