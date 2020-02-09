Power of the waves: Caledonia resident loses deck, gazebo and part of property

Outland wanted to build a deck well out from his house, one that would perch above the water.

But before he did that, in a joint project, he and five of his neighbors each built themselves a groin, or groyne, which is a rocky structure jutting out into the lake perpendicular to the shore. Groins catch southward-drifting sand and helped the residents building themselves a bigger beach. The rocks used for the groins ranged from 3 to 8 tons each.

So, with a bigger beach between his land and the lake, sometime around 1990 Outland had his deck built, and in 1998 he added a gazebo on top of it.

They lasted for a little over two decades. Until four weeks ago.

The lake taketh away

Apparently sometime during Jan. 11’s fierce winds and waves or that night, Lake Michigan snatched not just Outland’s gazebo, but the deck upon which it was built.

“The morning after the storm, my next-door neighbor called up and said she had just gone to look over the edge of the hill, and the gazebo was gone,” he said. “And just no sign of any debris, even.”