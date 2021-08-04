Potawotami Trails powwow set for late August, in need of donations

ZION, Ill. — Traditional Native American crafts, a period village scene and Native American music are only some of the festivities at this year’s Potawatomi Trails Pow-wow Committee’s annual gathering.
“Gifts are given. Honor songs are sung,” said Chairman Bill Brown in a press release.
The 28th annual powwow for Native American and non-native peoples in southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 in Zion, Illinois. It will take place at the oak grove area of Shiloh Park, 1619 27th St., rain or shine.
A powwow is a planned social event and gathering of Native American people, with trading booths and dancing. “It’s a time and place to meet old friends and make new ones,” Brown said. Anyone may attend the powwow.
On Saturday, the powwow will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The grand entry of dancers event will be at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. A dinner break will be held from 5-7 p.m.
On Sunday, the powwow’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a grand entry of dancers at 1 p.m. A giveaway will be held at 12 p.m.
Daily general admission is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 6-12 and free for those over 65 years old or children under six years old. Admission for the whole weekend is $8. Hand stamp re-entry is included in the admission price.
Native American Musician William Buchholtz Allison of Chicago will perform flute songs throughout the powwow.
Donations needed
Bill’s son, William Brown Jr., organized a separate powwow event in 2014 to raise money for Mound Cemetery in Racine. Though the committee is based in Zion, Bill said the powwow brings in people from communities throughout the tri-state area.
Despite COVID-19, the committee arranged a powwow last year, but “they did what they could.” This year, Bill said he’s excited for everyone to come together again and is looking forward to “the ability to get out and be among people again,” he said.
“It’s more like a family reunion,” Bill said. He noted attendees don’t have to be Native American — the gathering is for everyone.
The committee is asking for donations to help organize this year’s powwow. To donate, visit the committee’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PotawatomiPowWow. For more information and history on the committee, visit www.goflo.com/powwow.
