Potawotami Trails powwow set for late August, in need of donations

ZION, Ill. — Traditional Native American crafts, a period village scene and Native American music are only some of the festivities at this year’s Potawatomi Trails Pow-wow Committee’s annual gathering.

“Gifts are given. Honor songs are sung,” said Chairman Bill Brown in a press release.

The 28th annual powwow for Native American and non-native peoples in southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 in Zion, Illinois. It will take place at the oak grove area of Shiloh Park, 1619 27th St., rain or shine.

A powwow is a planned social event and gathering of Native American people, with trading booths and dancing. “It’s a time and place to meet old friends and make new ones,” Brown said. Anyone may attend the powwow.

On Saturday, the powwow will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The grand entry of dancers event will be at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. A dinner break will be held from 5-7 p.m.

On Sunday, the powwow’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a grand entry of dancers at 1 p.m. A giveaway will be held at 12 p.m.