Potawatomi Hotel and Casino to close Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announced Monday that they will suspend operations indefinitely beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the business.

“At this time, the health and safety of our guests and the 2,700 team members at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is the top priority,” said Rodney Ferguson, CEO and general manager of the property.

Potawatomi employees will be paid during the closure.

The decision was made in accordance to the most recent guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

"We will remain in communication with local health officials and update guests, team members and community as warranted," the release stated.

