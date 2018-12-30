RACINE — Racine Unified administrators took part in some unexpected correspondence this fall when they received a circa 1910 postcard featuring Racine High School. The school, located in Downtown Racine, was built in 1896 and closed in 1929 when Horlick and Park high schools opened, according to The Journal Times archives.
The postcard was mailed to the district office in October, along with a letter from its sender, 90-year-old Lowell Joerg from Stockton, Calif.
“I hope this letter brightens your day,” Joerg wrote. “I was at an antique store here and found this old circa 1910 picture card showing your beautiful high school of that era.”
He called it “an old-time classic” and said he wanted to send it home where it could be appreciated. The high school featured on the postcard was located at the intersection of College Avenue and Seventh Street.
It seems that Joerg regularly finds old postcards from around the nation and sends them “home,” as news outlets across the United States have published stories about the man and his postcard habit.
Joerg wrote that he paid $6 for the card, and suggested the district could reimburse him for postage, if it was able. He added that he also enjoys souvenirs.
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien responded to Joerg on Dec. 10.
“It brought much joy to my staff and I,” Gallien wrote. “We have a lot of pride in our schools, district and community.”
The district also sent Joerg some Unified souvenirs so he could “show some RUSD pride” in California.
“I like to call my little hobby a ‘redistribution of happiness,’ ” Joerg wrote. “Our world sure needs it.”
