Post Prom to have in-person activities including zoo visit, red carpet

RACINE — Due to COVID-19, the Racine Founders Rotary Club Post Prom this year will not look like it has in the past.

There will not be an in-person dance, but Rotary is still working to make the event a night to remember in partnership with the Zoo and other businesses. And the traditional red carpet walk will still be an option to those who still want to participate, Rotary announced Thursday.

The free in-person events will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Racine Zoo and outside Festival Hall at the lakefront, 5 Fifth St.

There will be opportunities to appear in a televised red carpet experience, participate in a motorcade along Pershing Park Drive, get a professional photo taken outside Festival Hall while entertained by circus performers — all incorporating the “The Greatest Prom” theme.

Masks will be required at the zoo. But during videotaping at the decorated red carpet area at the Racine Rotary West Safari Base Camp, masks may be temporarily removed. Similarly, students may remove their masks for the professional photos taken in the decorated area outside Festival Hall. The Post Prom virtual event will follow beginning at 8 p.m.