Post Prom to have in-person activities including zoo visit, red carpet

RACINE — Due to COVID-19, the Racine Founders Rotary Club Post Prom this year will not look like it has in the past.
There will not be an in-person dance, but Rotary is still working to make the event a night to remember in partnership with the Zoo and other businesses. And the traditional red carpet walk will still be an option to those who still want to participate, Rotary announced Thursday.
The free in-person events will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Racine Zoo and outside Festival Hall at the lakefront, 5 Fifth St.
There will be opportunities to appear in a televised red carpet experience, participate in a motorcade along Pershing Park Drive, get a professional photo taken outside Festival Hall while entertained by circus performers — all incorporating the “The Greatest Prom” theme.
Masks will be required at the zoo. But during videotaping at the decorated red carpet area at the Racine Rotary West Safari Base Camp, masks may be temporarily removed. Similarly, students may remove their masks for the professional photos taken in the decorated area outside Festival Hall. The Post Prom virtual event will follow beginning at 8 p.m.
In between 5 and 8 p.m., prom-goers can get dinner and shop with specials and discounts provided by Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and Downtown Racine Corporation. Prom-goers can also explore Downtown with scavenger hunts and historic walking tours. For more information about the scavenger hunts and the walking tours, visit racinedowntown.com.
“We’re so appreciative to the Racine Zoo, DRC, RAMAC, the schools and the City of Racine’s police and health departments for stepping up and helping us continue this 60-year tradition of providing a safe prom experience for our graduating seniors,” Rotary president Mark Patzke said. “Rotarians Sara Luther and Kelly Stein were absolutely determined to give the seniors a special prom, despite the pandemic and I think they have a few more surprises for the kids to make the day truly memorable.”
Horlick, Prairie, St. Catherine, Lutheran, Park, REAL, Walden, Case and Union Grove high schools, as well as the special needs students who participate in A Night to Remember, will each have specific times to access each venue. The staggered times will assure social distancing and comply with the city’s mass gathering guidelines.
Those who wish to participate in Post Prom will need to register at RotaryPostProm.com by Aug. 2. There is no charge for zoo admittance or the motorcade and photos, but wristbands will be required.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is encouraged to stay home and watch the activities on television. Details about the broadcast will be made available to the public.
Virtual Prom will consist of television coverage from the day’s events and special guest appearances. Red carpet and lakefront footage, combined with submitted videos capturing prom-goers in action throughout the community will be professionally edited for the presentation. Class videos from various schools, along with pre-recorded spots will also be showcased.
For more information, visit RotaryPostProm.com or email racineprom@gmail.com.
A look back: Best of Racine's 2019 Prom
In every community there is that one big event everyone goes wild about. In Racine County, that one event is prom. There was a documentary made about Racine’s prom and people’s eyes light up when they talk about it. Here is a look back at a collection of the photos and stories from Racine's 2019 prom.
The high school seniors attending Racine's storied post prom seem to up the ante every year. Here are some of the most over-the-top looks from…
More than 100 young people, joined by more than 200 volunteers, attended the sixth annual A Night to Remember prom Sunday afternoon at Festival Hall.
You don't need flashy colors to look good on the dance floor.
Another packed house and a success for Racine Rotary Post Prom, hosted by Racine Rotary Clubs. Here are a few snapshots of the happenings insi…
Racine's 2019 prom was May 18, 2019. This gallery includes students from schools including Horlick, Park, Union Grove, REAL School, and Case.
Racine Prom was May 18, 2019. The early schools to arrive at Festival Hall for the Rotary Post Prom were St. Catherine's, Walden III, Lutheran…
Racine's prom is May 18, 2019. Throughout the night we'll be posting galleries of all the students. Here we start with photos from Horlick's r…
Racine’s unique tradition, Rotary Post Prom, returned to Festival Hall and Paul Harris Rotary Park, 5 Fifth St., on Saturday night. Prom atten…
Racine County teens have headed to the Rotary Post Prom for an evening of dancing, fun and glamour every year since 1953. Clothing and hairsty…
Racine County teens have headed to the Rotary Post Prom for an evening of dancing, fun and glamour every year since 1953. Clothing and hairsty…
RACINE — 7 a.m.: Wake up. Get ready to compete.
RACINE – Many students spend their high school careers waiting for prom.
As Josh Hess thought about the impending climax to his high school athletic career, he somberly arrived at a fitting conclusion.
RACINE — Lights, camera, action!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.