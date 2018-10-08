Try 1 month for 99¢
2015 Rotary Post Prom Slide Flipping

A chaperone tends to an injured student while police investigate an accident on an inflatable slide during the 2015 Rotary Post Prom.

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Court records show that the lawsuit against Rotary Post Prom organizers, including several Rotary entities and the Oak Creek-based Fun One events company, has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed on May 9 on behalf of Yorkville resident Libbie S. Miller. It alleged that Fun One and the Rotary clubs had been negligent and allowed an inflatable slide to tip over while Miller was on it during Post Prom in 2015.

Racine Rotary sued over 2015 Post Prom incident

The suit contended that Miller incurred “permanent injuries and damages including past and future pain and suffering, disability, humiliation, embarrassment, worry and mental distress, all of which are permanent in nature; and loss of enjoyment of life; past wage loss and impairment of future earning capacity; past and future medical expenses; and other compensable injuries.” Miller also asserted that she lost wages, her learning capacity became impaired and she lost enjoyment in life after her fall.

On the night of the incident, however, a Rotary spokeswoman claimed that the only injuries sustained were "cuts and bruises."

The law firm Habush, Habush & Rottier, which has offices in Milwaukee and Racine and throughout the state, had represented Miller. In the initial summons, it called for a jury trial.

SC Johnson also was called upon as a plaintiff in the case, since the company provided Miller's insurance.

On May 31, Fun One responded to the suit, saying that Miller’s “negligence and carelessness” were the cause of the accident, not its own negligence.

Some defendants in Post Prom case ask for dismissal

Fun One also asserted that its insurance company, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co., was not issued proper notification of the lawsuit, since the original court summons had incorrectly listed The Cincinnati Insurance Co. as a defendant.

Friday Finishers: Rotary Post Prom is a Racine tradition

On Sept. 18, a scheduling conference was scheduled to be held on Oct. 19. But two days later, on Sept. 20, an order for dismissal was proposed. The following day, Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek approved the dismissal.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

