Post prom is finally here: Event continues, but with many changes due to COVID-19

Dinners are “on-your-own, all-day” events for prom-goers. Instructions for a public scavenger hunt can be found at bit.ly/31qozMi and instructions for a flag scavenger hunt are at bit.ly/3khG8GW.

The Journal Times will also have coverage during the day online at journaltimes.com and on The Journal Times Facebook page.

Virtual prom with videos and guests start at 8 p.m. and the virtual dance begins at 9 p.m.

Wisconsin’s own “Manitowoc Minute” Comedian Charlie Berens has already given a shoutout to Racine’s prom-goers this year; it can be viewed online at cameo.com/v/zxy7vuiZu.

Smoke’d on the Water will also have live music and seating from 2 to 5 p.m. for parents to watch the circus performers and the motorcade according to Sara Luther, event co-chair at Racine Founder Rotary Club.

Virtual Post Prom will be streamed on YouTube. Follow this link bit.ly/31ukCGu online to watch when it goes live.