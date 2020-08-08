You are the owner of this article.
Post prom is finally here: Event continues, but with many changes due to COVID-19
Post prom is finally here: Event continues, but with many changes due to COVID-19

RACINE — Prom-goers, strap on your heels, tighten your ties and get ready for The Greatest Prom!

The 2020 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom is finally here and is jam-packed with activities, entertainment and more from noon to 5 p.m. today.

The post prom will not look like it normally does — there is no big dance at Festival Hall and masks are required. But Racine Rotary members still worked to make sure the Class of 2020 is not forgotten.

The schedule for today’s activities are as follows:

Racine Zoo — Red carpet, acrobats, selfie stations, decorations and more:

  • Noon — Horlick High
  • 12:30 p.m. — The Prairie School
  • 12:45 p.m. — St. Cats/Racine Lutheran High School
  • 1 p.m. — Park High
  • 1:30 p.m. — The REAL School/Walden
  • 2 p.m. — Case High
  • 2:30 p.m. — Union Grove High
  • 3 p.m. —
A Night to Remember

Lakefront — Photos on the lake with motorcade vehicles:

  • Noon — REAL School/Walden
  • 12:30 p.m. — Case
  • 1:15 p.m. — Union Grove
  • 2:15 p.m. — St. Cats/LHS
  • 2:30 p.m. — Horlick
  • 3 p.m. — Prairie
  • 3:30 p.m. — Park
  • 4 p.m. — A Night to Remember

Dinners are “on-your-own, all-day” events for prom-goers. Instructions for a public scavenger hunt can be found at bit.ly/31qozMi and instructions for a flag scavenger hunt are at bit.ly/3khG8GW.

The Journal Times will also have coverage during the day online at journaltimes.com and on The Journal Times Facebook page.

Virtual prom with videos and guests start at 8 p.m. and the virtual dance begins at 9 p.m.

Wisconsin’s own “Manitowoc Minute” Comedian Charlie Berens has already given a shoutout to Racine’s prom-goers this year; it can be viewed online at cameo.com/v/zxy7vuiZu.

Smoke’d on the Water will also have live music and seating from 2 to 5 p.m. for parents to watch the circus performers and the motorcade according to Sara Luther, event co-chair at Racine Founder Rotary Club.

Virtual Post Prom will be streamed on YouTube. Follow this link bit.ly/31ukCGu online to watch when it goes live.

St. Cat’s plans

In addition to these activities, St. Catherine’s High School plans to host its own prom events from 6:30 to midnight at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

St. Catherine’s students is scheduled to have a sheriff-escorted motorcade from Rotary post prom to Roma Lodge, where they will be greeted with a red carpet walk-in, short interviews and pictures. The night will follow with dancing, food and games.

