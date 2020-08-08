Post prom is finally here: Event continues, but with many changes due to COVID-19

RACINE — Prom-goers, strap on your heels, tighten your ties and get ready for The Greatest Prom!
The 2020 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom is finally here and is jam-packed with activities, entertainment and more from noon to 5 p.m. today.
The post prom will not look like it normally does — there is no big dance at Festival Hall and masks are required. But Racine Rotary members still worked to make sure the Class of 2020 is not forgotten.
The schedule for today’s activities are as follows:
Racine Zoo — Red carpet, acrobats, selfie stations, decorations and more:
- Noon — Horlick High
- 12:30 p.m. — The Prairie School
- 12:45 p.m. — St. Cats/Racine Lutheran High School
- 1 p.m. — Park High
- 1:30 p.m. — The REAL School/Walden
- 2 p.m. — Case High
- 2:30 p.m. — Union Grove High
- 3 p.m. —
Lakefront — Photos on the lake with motorcade vehicles:
- Noon — REAL School/Walden
- 12:30 p.m. — Case
- 1:15 p.m. — Union Grove
- 2:15 p.m. — St. Cats/LHS
- 2:30 p.m. — Horlick
- 3 p.m. — Prairie
- 3:30 p.m. — Park
- 4 p.m. — A Night to Remember
Dinners are “on-your-own, all-day” events for prom-goers. Instructions for a public scavenger hunt can be found at bit.ly/31qozMi and instructions for a flag scavenger hunt are at bit.ly/3khG8GW.
The Journal Times will also have coverage during the day online at journaltimes.com and on The Journal Times Facebook page.
Virtual prom with videos and guests start at 8 p.m. and the virtual dance begins at 9 p.m.
Wisconsin’s own “Manitowoc Minute” Comedian Charlie Berens has already given a shoutout to Racine’s prom-goers this year; it can be viewed online at cameo.com/v/zxy7vuiZu.
Smoke’d on the Water will also have live music and seating from 2 to 5 p.m. for parents to watch the circus performers and the motorcade according to Sara Luther, event co-chair at Racine Founder Rotary Club.
Virtual Post Prom will be streamed on YouTube. Follow this link bit.ly/31ukCGu online to watch when it goes live.
St. Cat’s plans
In addition to these activities, St. Catherine’s High School plans to host its own prom events from 6:30 to midnight at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
St. Catherine’s students is scheduled to have a sheriff-escorted motorcade from Rotary post prom to Roma Lodge, where they will be greeted with a red carpet walk-in, short interviews and pictures. The night will follow with dancing, food and games.
A look back: Best of Racine's 2019 Prom
In every community there is that one big event everyone goes wild about. In Racine County, that one event is prom. There was a documentary made about Racine’s prom and people’s eyes light up when they talk about it. Here is a look back at a collection of the photos and stories from Racine's 2019 prom.
The high school seniors attending Racine's storied post prom seem to up the ante every year. Here are some of the most over-the-top looks from…
More than 100 young people, joined by more than 200 volunteers, attended the sixth annual A Night to Remember prom Sunday afternoon at Festival Hall.
You don't need flashy colors to look good on the dance floor.
Another packed house and a success for Racine Rotary Post Prom, hosted by Racine Rotary Clubs. Here are a few snapshots of the happenings insi…
Racine's 2019 prom was May 18, 2019. This gallery includes students from schools including Horlick, Park, Union Grove, REAL School, and Case.
Racine Prom was May 18, 2019. The early schools to arrive at Festival Hall for the Rotary Post Prom were St. Catherine's, Walden III, Lutheran…
Racine's prom is May 18, 2019. Throughout the night we'll be posting galleries of all the students. Here we start with photos from Horlick's r…
Racine’s unique tradition, Rotary Post Prom, returned to Festival Hall and Paul Harris Rotary Park, 5 Fifth St., on Saturday night. Prom atten…
Racine County teens have headed to the Rotary Post Prom for an evening of dancing, fun and glamour every year since 1953. Clothing and hairsty…
Racine County teens have headed to the Rotary Post Prom for an evening of dancing, fun and glamour every year since 1953. Clothing and hairsty…
RACINE — 7 a.m.: Wake up. Get ready to compete.
RACINE – Many students spend their high school careers waiting for prom.
As Josh Hess thought about the impending climax to his high school athletic career, he somberly arrived at a fitting conclusion.
RACINE — Lights, camera, action!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.