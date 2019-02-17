No mail will be delivered Monday and all post offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday.
However, self-service kiosks at select locations will still be available for use. There are two such kiosks in the county, according to USPS.com, at 1300 Perry Ave. and 2635 Four Mile Road, both of which are in the City of Racine.
Post offices will reopen Tuesday as normal and mail delivery will resume.
After Monday, the next planned weekday closure for the U.S. Postal Service will be Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.
