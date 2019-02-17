Try 1 month for 99¢
Postal Holiday Shipping

Packages wait to be sorted in a Post Office as U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Michael McDonald gathers mail to load into his truck before making his delivery run on Feb. 7, 2013, in Atlanta.

No mail will be delivered Monday and all post offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday.

However, self-service kiosks at select locations will still be available for use. There are two such kiosks in the county, according to USPS.com, at 1300 Perry Ave. and 2635 Four Mile Road, both of which are in the City of Racine.

Post offices will reopen Tuesday as normal and mail delivery will resume.

After Monday, the next planned weekday closure for the U.S. Postal Service will be Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments