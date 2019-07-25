{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Milwaukee Avenue from Lewis Street to West State Street is closed starting today for the replacement of a 100-year-old sanitary sewer.

According to the city, traffic on Milwaukee Avenue will be detoured on Kane Street to State Street during the closure.

This portion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of August, pending weather and other delays.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments