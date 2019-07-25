BURLINGTON — Milwaukee Avenue from Lewis Street to West State Street is closed starting today for the replacement of a 100-year-old sanitary sewer.
According to the city, traffic on Milwaukee Avenue will be detoured on Kane Street to State Street during the closure.
This portion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of August, pending weather and other delays.
