Portion of Highway KR to close temporarily next week for We Energies installation
STARTING MONDAY

Portion of Highway KR to close temporarily next week for We Energies installation

A portion of Highway KR will close Monday for a natural gas project by We Energies.

According to a release, We Energies is installing new natural gas mains along Highway KR near the Interstate 94 West Frontage Road, South Sylvania Avenue and 120th Avenue in Yorkville and Paris.  

The project will temporarily close a portion of both the westbound and eastbound lanes of KR between South Sylvania Avenue/120th Avenue and 144th Avenue for about two weeks.

Signs will be posted directing drivers to a detour using Burlington Road/Highway 142 between South Sylvania Avenue/120th Avenue and 200th Avenue/U.S. 45.

Access to properties along KR will remain open for the duration of the project. If necessary, We Energies will coordinate directly with property owners before affecting any driveway access, the release said.

The project will ensure We Energies can provide safe and reliable natural gas service for several years, according to the news release. All work is expected to be completed by December.

