CALEDONIA — Motorists who regularly use Highway K are going to experience a change as a potion of Highway K is to be closed Aug. 11-17 to make repairs to the sanitary sewer system.
The Caledonia Utility District plans to close Highway K to westbound traffic from Highway 38 at the roundabout to Deer Creek Drive.
A full closure for westbound traffic is planned about 50 feet west of Airline Road.
Traffic will be detoured to Spring Street during this time. Signs will be posted to direct traffic around the closure.
The closure will allow the Caledonia Utility District to replace a damaged sewer line. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Questions can be directed to Roley Behm, engineering manager of the Racine County Public Works and Development Services Department, at 262-886-8440 or Roland.Behm@RacineCounty.com.
