ROCHESTER — A box culvert replacement project will require the closure of county Highway J (North English Settlement Avenue) at Eagle Creek, just north of Highway A (Plank Road) in the Village of Rochester.

The road closure began Monday and is expected to continue through mid-August. Drivers are advised to use Highway A and the Burlington bypass (Highway 36/83) as a detour.

Racine County officials said that replacing the deteriorating box culvert will greatly enhance safety on the road. In addition, the work is being performed by Racine County crews, which allows for substantial savings of taxpayer dollars, officials said.

The county has also coordinated with the state Department of Natural Resources to ensure that environmentally sensitive areas and Eagle Creek are protected during the project.

