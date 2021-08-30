 Skip to main content
Portion of Highway C to close today
Portion of Highway C to close today

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Public Works plans to close a portion of Highway C (Spring Street) today for pavement replacement. It will be closed to all-through traffic from Highway 45 to Highway 20. It will be open for residents living in that section.

The closure is scheduled to take place through Sept. 27.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway A during this time. Signs will be posted to direct traffic around the closure.

County crews plan to mill and replace asphalt pavement. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Questions can be directed to Julie Anderson, director, at 262-886-8440 or Julie.Anderson@Racinecounty.com.

