WATERFORD — For more than 30 years, it has been a favorite summertime place for ice cream in Downtown Waterford.

Now, after closing temporarily and nearly facing demolition, the landmark spot known as Uncle Harry’s is back.

New operators with deep roots in Wisconsin’s dairy industry are treating customers to homemade ice cream, and they have even bigger plans for the historic property.

Community leaders are cheering the revival of Uncle Harry’s, as well as the prospect of making it a destination that draws visitors with more than just sweet desserts.

“It’s a mainstay in our community,” Village President Don Houston said. “And this owner is working hard to bring it back.”

Overlooking Main Street from its location at 100 S. Jefferson St., the business originated in the 1930s as a gasoline station. Built in a distinctive architectural style, the Tudor-shaped structure turns heads with its bright red roof and its cottage-like appearance.

In the mid-1980s, owner Harry Dembrowski renamed the establishment Uncle Harry’s, and started dishing up ice cream instead of pumping gas.

Residents in Waterford and the surrounding area made Uncle Harry’s a popular spot to cool off on hot summer days with something creamy and delicious.

Randy and Gina Wrycza with kids at Uncle Harry's ice cream parlor in Waterford

“It’s got that hometown feel,” said Randy Wrycza, who makes the drive with his wife and kids a couple of times a month from the neighboring Town of Waterford.

“It’s just really good ice cream — a good variety of flavors,” Wrycza said. “And it’s close to home.”

The property changed hands a few years ago, and the buyer hatched plans for bulldozing Uncle Harry’s to make way for condominiums or other new residential uses.

Local historic preservation advocates rallied to oppose the redevelopment and to save the ice cream parlor from a wrecking ball.

Judy Gambrel, a member of the preservation group, said the nearly 90-year-old building is unique in Waterford because of its architectural design. In addition, Gambrel said, it represents a period in American history when gasoline stations were in their glory days.

She called Uncle Harry’s a “treasure,” adding: “It is a very significant historical site in Waterford.”

The redevelopment plans fizzled out, and Uncle Harry’s closed its doors temporarily for several months.

The business and property soon found a new owner in Jay Noble, who along with his brother, John Noble, has years of experience operating a cheese plant near Sheboygan.

The brothers grew up in the Town of Dover, and they were looking for a way to relocate their business closer to their Racine County hometown.

Through his connections in the dairy industry, Noble has acquired the ingredients needed to offer homemade ice cream at Uncle Harry’s for the first time in many years. The parlor now features more than 20 flavors, including frozen yogurt and sorbet, and homemade waffle cones.

Noble has presented the village with plans for expanding the ice cream parlor to make room for cheese production. In an adjacent building most recently operated as a hair salon, he intends to open a hamburger stand where customers can enjoy hot food before picking out their ice cream.

The plans include creating an outdoor dining area overlooking Main Street from beneath a decorative overhead pergola. The as-yet-unnamed hamburger stand could open later this year, depending on how quickly renovation work is completed.

Noble, 43, recalls visiting Uncle Harry’s for ice cream as a child himself. He said it is exciting now to own the property and to be working to revive and expand the operation.

“It’s a very well-known landmark,” he said. “We want to make these improvements and turn that corner into a real destination for Waterford.”

Noble has acquired the property through a company called Waterford Hill Properties LLC.

Village officials have approved a development agreement that requires Noble to update the property with buried utility lines, new signage, improved landscaping and better traffic management.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said not only is the proposed hamburger stand a welcome new addition in Waterford, but the resurrected ice cream parlor is perfect for summertime.

“This community loves Uncle Harry’s,” Jackson said.

Lynn Smith, who moved into the area six months ago, said she already has become an Uncle Harry’s regular. Smith said she is impressed to find a place that makes homemade ice cream.

“You can tell it’s fresh,” she said.

Another customer, Greg Grueneberg, lives in the Town of Norway, but he stops at Uncle Harry’s whenever he is driving through Waterford.

Grueneberg said the quality of the ice cream is higher than in other places. He also appreciates that Uncle Harry’s is locally owned.

“I like to support local and small businesses,” he said. “Plus, I love ice cream.”

