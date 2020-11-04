Pope pulls off upset in Register of Deeds race

RACINE — Republican Karie Pope defeated Democrat incumbent Connie Cobb Madsen in the Register of Deeds race, the only Racine County incumbent to be unseated on Tuesday.

Pope received 54,499 votes to Cobb Madsen's 47,492. Those numbers were similar to how the county voted for president — 54,475 for Republican Donald Trump and 50,154 for Democrat Joe Biden.

Pope has been the Caledonia Village Clerk since 2009. She ran on a platform of good customer service, transparency and conservative budgeting.

In her election material, Pope noted the village clerk’s office works closely with the office of the Register of Deeds, which includes using its programs for tax collection and dog licensing, recording land documents and preparing tax and assessment rolls, etc.

Cobb Madsen Was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 upon the resignation of Tyson Fettes.

She ran for reelection on a platform of transparency, providing the voters with professional interactions between themselves and the staff at Registrar of Deeds Office and fiscal responsibility.

Like other candidates, Cobb Madsen spoke of the challenges of campaigning in the time of COVID-19.