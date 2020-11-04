 Skip to main content
Pope pulls off upset in Register of Deeds race
4 comments
alert top story
County

RACINE — Republican Karie Pope defeated Democrat incumbent Connie Cobb Madsen in the Register of Deeds race, the only Racine County incumbent to be unseated on Tuesday. 

Pope received 54,499 votes to Cobb Madsen's 47,492. Those numbers were similar to how the county voted for president — 54,475 for Republican Donald Trump and 50,154 for Democrat Joe Biden. 

Pope has been the Caledonia Village Clerk since 2009. She ran on a platform of good customer service, transparency and conservative budgeting.

In her election material, Pope noted the village clerk’s office works closely with the office of the Register of Deeds, which includes using its programs for tax collection and dog licensing, recording land documents and preparing tax and assessment rolls, etc.

Cobb Madsen Was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 upon the resignation of Tyson Fettes.

She ran for reelection on a platform of transparency, providing the voters with professional interactions between themselves and the staff at Registrar of Deeds Office and fiscal responsibility.  

Like other candidates, Cobb Madsen spoke of the challenges of campaigning in the time of COVID-19. 

In an abundance of caution, candidates limited their door knocking and meet and greets.

Cobb Madsen said she relied on literature that she passed out, along with phone calls and social media. 

Pope will be only the second woman to hold the office. No person of color has ever been elected Register of Deeds in Racine County. 

Throughout the county, there uncontested races for District Attorney Tricia Hanson, County Clerk Wendy Christensen and County Treasurer Jeff Latus.

They are all Republicans.

Connie Cobb Madsen

Cobb Madsen is shown with her granddaughter, Kendall, 5, who is in kindergarten at Gifford Elementary. Both are in pearls to celebrate the 100 years of women having the right to vote. Pearls were a symbolic shout-out to the great-grandmothers who worked and won women the right to vote.  
4 comments
Tags

