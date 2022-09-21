Pop-up exhibit showcases works from the North and Southwest

RACINE — Susan and Dale Staehle have been collecting artifacts, treasures and art from around the world for 50 years.

The Staehles have so many items to display that they have held two different exhibits showcasing their collections at their design studio, The Craft of Art Archive, 1921 Lathrop Ave., Racine. Their latest exhibit, “North + Southwest Works From Canada To Peru”, opens Wednesday and runs for 30 non-consecutive days until Oct. 30.

“We collect what we like,” Dale said. “There are so many beautiful crafts (in the collection), and that’s what we like the most, the things that are made by hand.”

A lot of the art in the collections is often sold on the streets of the counties they originate from.

“Things that are made for people to help their families, to support their families,” Susan said.

Much of the artwork from the North and Southwest that is on display in the gallery has been collected from various locations such as thrift stores, antique shops and side-of-the-road attractions. If something artistically appeals to the Staehles, they said they will most likely buy it.

More information The North + Southwest pop-up exhibit is free to the public and is open Wednesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 30. The exhibit will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more info, visit archivepopup.com.

The Southwest

Upon entering the gallery, guests will be greeted by a display case that shows off a variety of Alebrijes, Mexican folk art sculptures that are often colorful and depict imaginary and real-life creatures.

Present in the display cases are different pots and wood-carved sculptures found throughout the Southwest region, all the way to Peru. Traditional woven baskets from the Tarahumara people of Chihuahua, Mexico, can also be found.

The Staehles first encountered these baskets when visiting one of their sons and his wife, who is from Chihuahua. One of the pieces from Peru is a collection of gourds displaying various stories and artwork carved into their flesh. The method is called “mate burilado” in Peru.

The collection also features pots made of obsidian, wooden figures and statues of Southwestern clowns.

The Northwest

The second part of the exhibit focuses on art from indigenous tribes of the Northwest. Wood-carved figures of animals, totem poles and paraphernalia once belonging to the Inuit tribes sit in this gallery.

One notable piece in the collection is a sculpture featuring an Inuit man, what is believed to be his dog and a polar bear carved entirely out of a whale’s bone. The collection also includes Inuit yo-yos, cedar boxes made to carry dried salmon and carvings made of different kinds of stone.

The collection

The Staehles claim to have the best luck finding pieces in their collection at thrift stores, rummage sales and flea markets. The giant whalebone statue seen in the Northwest part of the exhibit was found at an outdoor flea market in Elkhorn in Walworth County. Tiny wooden figures from artists in the Southwest were found in Dayton, Ohio.

“I don’t know how all this material moves around America, but it does,” Dale said.

Previously, the Staehles have put together two different exhibits in their pop-up gallery.

“We’ve only had two a year because there’s only two of us,” Susan said.

The first exhibit, in the fall of 2021, was a collection of Russian art pieces including a collection of Matryoshka dolls, also known as nesting dolls. The second exhibit, “Into the woods,” showcasing wooden artwork, was held this spring.

Susan said she would love the next exhibit to be their collection of Chinese artwork, and the two claim to have two or three more exhibits in them without repeating any items in their collection.