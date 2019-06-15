MOUNT PLEASANT — Beer lovers will have several weekends to circle on their calendar this summer as the Parks on Tap Biergarten program has revealed its schedule for the roaming beer garden this season.
Along with a different selection of craft beer, the program, which is organized by Hop Heads Hospitality and Events, plans to have live music, a movie each Friday night, yard games and hammocks for lounging. The Summit Restaurant Food Truck plans to also be at each stop.
The Parks on Tap schedule will kick-off at Smolenski Park on June 13-16. The biergarten will then pop up throughout the summer on July 5-7 at Stewart-McBride Park; July 18-21 in Campus Park; Aug. 2-4 at Stewart-McBride Park; Aug. 16-17 at Lake Park and finish the season at Campus Park on Sept. 12-15, in conjunction with Mount Pleasant Day (Sept. 14).
The hours at Smolenski Park this weekend are noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A portion of proceeds from Parks on Tap will directly benefit the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, each stop on the tour will benefit a different non-profit organization from the community.
Businesses and organizations that are interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Hop Heads at ken@hopheadscraftbeer.com. Additional information about Parks on Tap can be found on its Facebook page at: facebook.com/ParksonTapBiergarten/
Hop Heads Hospitality & Events is co-owned by the husband and wife team of Ken and Molly Michel. Hop Heads specializes in community-based events and gathering spaces. It is responsible for opening Racine County’s first and only permanent beer garden, The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, in 2018. In addition, Hop Heads operates events such as the Franksville Food Truck Festival, Oktoberfest of Greater Racine, Belle City Biergarten, Wisco Summer Beer Festival and other events throughout the summer.
