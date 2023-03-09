RACINE — It doesn’t matter if you enjoy it freshly popped, premade from the store or a bag of the many microwaved varieties. Today is National Popcorn Lover’s Day.

The annual event honoring the airy treat takes place the second Thursday in March.

Many sources claim the day of recognition was started in 2012 by Bob Matthews of Rochester, New York.

Matthews is a fan of popcorn, and shares the snack with his wife every Thursday.

A history

While the origin of this celebration is relatively new, popcorn has been a beloved snack around the world for thousands of years.

According to Popcorn.org, the oldest ears of corn used for popping were found in The Jornada Bat Caves in New Mexico. The cave is one of the earliest agricultural sites in the American Southwest and the ears of corn were about 4,000 years old.

Business kept booming — or popping — for the snack, even when others faltered during The Great Depression.

Bags of popcorn were priced at a nickel or a dime, making it an affordable treat for families at the time.

The advent of “talking pictures” also happened around this time, which cemented the pairing of popcorn and movies — which endures to this day.

In the 1950s, as television gained popularity and more people enjoyed entertainment at home, theater sales of popcorn declined.

But, ever the adaptable treat, popcorn began being enjoyed at home in a pre-popped format.

An early version of microwavable bags of popcorn was patented by General Mills in 1981.

Homegrown and hand-popped

Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, 530 Monument Square, is one of the only businesses in Racine County to pop its own popcorn.

Owner Michelle Noonan has been popping the treat at her Downtown Racine business for 16 years.

Her daughter, Caroline, helps at the store, and has been a lover of her mother’s popcorn since a young age.

Michelle said that popcorn is one of the best sellers at the Sugar Shack, especially during events in Downtown Racine.

“It’s so hard to pick what our best thing is, because so many of them do well,” Michelle said.

Sugar Shack also sells ice cream and candy.

“But definitely, this (popcorn) is one of our top ones,” Michelle said. “We have people coming in all year long, just for the popcorn.”

Sugar Shack uses mushroom popcorn kernels, the chewier, rounder kind of kernels often seen at fairs.

The kernels are acquired from Nyholm Pop N’ Good of Mount Pleasant.

Seasoned coconut oil is used to pop the kernels, and three to four batches are often made at a time to allow the popper to properly run.

Caroline, who soon will be a freshman at Case High School, has spent the last year learning how to make batches of popcorn, but she’s spent time working the shop’s candy counter since she was 8.

“For the last five years, she has been working candy,” Michelle said. “She’s always been really good with math and communicating with people. For a year now, she has been doing everything (around the store).”

Sugar Shack offers the classic varieties of the salty snack: butter, caramel and cheese corn, with the latter two combined to make Chicago style popcorn.

Michelle likes the cheese corn best and Caroline likes to combine all three flavors together.

Since she is still learning how to make it, the process of getting the kernels popped still scares Caroline sometimes.

Michelle said that the popping part can get crazy and intimidating for people just starting to learn how to make popcorn because of the high temperature involved and the unpredictability of the kernels.

“They can go everywhere,” Michelle said. “It can get crazy.”

“Often times I’ll just keep the door shut,” Caroline said, as she watched as a batch of kernels she put in the kettle began to pop out.