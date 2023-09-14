KENOSHA — The art exhibit “Polychromatic” is on display through Oct. 6 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Featuring the works of Roland Santana and Claire Whitehurst, “Polychromatic” is an exhibition of mixed-media objects “celebrating a calamitous and piebald application of color,” according to gallery officials.

An artist talk for this exhibit, free and open to the public, is 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the H.F. Johnson Gallery on the campus.

The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Extended hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

All art exhibits are free and open to the public.

What’s next at the Carthage gallery:

• Oct. 18 through Nov. 17, the show “Ages and Ages” will be on display.

This ceramics exhibit features the works of artists Michael Ware and Renata Cassiano Alvarez. The artists “address the position of contemporary ceramics between their primordial inception into the ahistorical Anthropocene,” gallery officials said. The opening reception for this exhibit is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, and the artist talk is 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art.