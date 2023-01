RACINE — The Friends of Island Park (FIP) will hold a public pollinator patch information and planning meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Island Park building, 1700 W. Liberty St.

Information on successful native wildflower, pollinator supporting gardens, like the ones on Island Park and upper Colonial Park, will be available. FIP will be doing further winter seeding and spring planting this year. Suggestions for the new plantings are welcome.